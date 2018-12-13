Best Buy announces 'Nick of Time' sale for last minute deals on gadgets

Ray Chavez/Digital First Media/The Mercury News

We're in the heat of the holiday shopping season, but Best Buy isn't done unveiling new deals.

On Thursday, Best Buy announced its "Nick of Time" sale. The promo kicks off Friday Dec. 14 and only runs for three days.

Best Buy highlighted some of the upcoming discounts, including:

These deals will be available online at bestbuy.com and in-store.

The "Nick of Time" promo is just one of many post-Black Friday sales. Good news for people who still have shopping to do.

Best Buy is also having a 20 Days of Doorbusters sale until Dec. 20, where it'll announce a new deal each day. Between these two promotions, you may be able to save a chunk of change on certain tech products.

Plus, if you order before Dec. 20, you'll get free shipping with guaranteed delivery by Dec. 25. You can also buy online and pick up at a local Best Buy store.