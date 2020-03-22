Best Buy adds doorstep delivery, offers curbside pickup as part of coronavirus changes

Best Buy

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Best Buy can now be added to the list of companies changing their day-to-day businesses to adjust to coronavirus. In emails sent out to customers this weekend, the electronics giant detailed several changes it's making as it looks to keep its business operating amid the pandemic.

For store pickups, the company will be telling users not to come in but instead to place an order through its website or app that will then be delivered curbside by the local store's employees. Best Buy's email says the new policy will go into effect Sunday in "all locations across the country where state or local laws allow," with the policy for curbside assistance also applying to returns and exchanges.

If you need anything else, an employee will go into the store and bring it out to your car for you.

Best Buy is also adjusting its in-home delivery of "large items like refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and TVs." Starting Monday, the company will deliver these items to the purchaser's doorsteps as opposed to having its employees bring the items inside customer's homes. The company is similarly suspending installations and haul-aways of old items or repairs as a way to further limit contact between people.

As for employees, Best Buy says those working at its locations are doing so on a "voluntary basis," with the Minnesota-based company adding that those who volunteer will be "receiving a temporary pay increase." The company says it will also pay employees who are sick and can't show up to work, as well as those who need to stay home to care for children.

A host of other retailers, including Apple and Microsoft stores, have shuttered locations completely as part of the pandemic while others such as Starbucks have been prioritizing drive-thrus or recommending users use delivery apps.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.