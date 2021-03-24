Best Buy 24-hour sale: 3 deals you shouldn't miss

, meaning you've got until the clock strikes midnight to score some pretty hefty savings on TVs, laptops, earbuds and the like. Below I've rounded up a few standouts from the sale.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Last year, wondering if they'd work well or be visibly used (and gross), I bought a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro from an eBay seller. Price paid: $168. End result: They looked like new and have served me well ever since. As part of Best Buy's sale, you can get Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for just $160. Will they work well or be visibly used (and gross)? User reviews seem to indicate both possibilities. But, hey, it's Best Buy, so returns are pretty easy. And you're covered by a 90-day warranty, ample time to make sure everything works. It's worth noting that we routinely see new AirPods Pro on sale for $200, with occasional dips to $190 and even $180 here and there. So does Best Buy's deal appeal? Or do you think refurb earbuds aren't worth the risk?

Skullcandy You might not expect a lot of bells and whistles at this price, but Skullcandy's 'buds can do a couple cool tricks. First, they offer three equalizer settings optimized for music, movies and podcasts. Second, they're equipped with Tile tracking, meaning you can use the Tile app to find the earbuds if they go missing. Beyond that: Bluetooth 5.0, sweatproof design and your choice of true black or bleached blue colors. Not bad for $30. CNET hasn't reviewed the Sesh Evo, but the 'buds scored a decent 4.3 stars from nearly 4,700 Best Buy buyers.

Sun Joe A pressure washer that's also a shop-vac? Yes, please. Sun Joe's machine can blast up to 2,000 PSI and includes something called a foam cannon. (I don't even know what that is, but it sounds great.) Plus, it can suck up both wet and dry spills, though the tank for that is pretty small; you'll have to empty it fairly often. This is the lowest price I'm seeing anywhere; the SPX7001E lists for $200, and Home Depot currently sells it for $170.

