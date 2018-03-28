Best Buy is in the midst of a one-day flash sale featuring some pretty sweet discounts.

Until 7:59 p.m. PT (10:59 p.m. ET) tonight, the retailer is offering aggressive pricing on a range of products including laptops, HDTVs, headphones, vacuums and more from brands including Apple, Bose, Dell and Beats by Dre. In many cases, we haven't seen these kinds of discounts since Black Friday last year.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy is also offering an additional $50 off some products to students who sign up for its Student Deals program, which features coupons and access to special promotions.

One important point: We may see new Apple MacBooks announced as soon as June 4. But if you don't want to wait, these current deals are great offers, and far better than you'll find at the Apple Store.

You can find all of the information on Best Buy's flash sale site. Here's a selection of the best deals we found:

Remember: These deals are online only and there may be limited quantities available.

Correction, 9:09 a.m. PT: Corrected sale end time. It ends at 7:59 p.m. PT, not 9:00 p.m.

Get a Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit for $119.99: This refurbished set includes a full one-year warranty

Hands-on with Apple's new iPad: The new $329 iPad adds support for the Pencil stylus