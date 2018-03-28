Best Buy is in the midst of a one-day flash sale featuring some pretty sweet discounts.
Until 7:59 p.m. PT (10:59 p.m. ET) tonight, the retailer is offering aggressive pricing on a range of products including laptops, HDTVs, headphones, vacuums and more from brands including Apple, Bose, Dell and Beats by Dre. In many cases, we haven't seen these kinds of discounts since Black Friday last year.
Best Buy is also offering an additional $50 off some products to students who sign up for its Student Deals program, which features coupons and access to special promotions.
One important point: We may see new Apple MacBooks announced as soon as June 4. But if you don't want to wait, these current deals are great offers, and far better than you'll find at the Apple Store.
You can find all of the information on Best Buy's flash sale site. Here's a selection of the best deals we found:
- Apple MacBook Air: save $300 plus an additional $50 off when you sign up for Student Deals. Here's CNET's MacBook Air review
- Apple MacBook Pro: save up to $350 plus an additional $50 off when you sign up for Student Deals. Here's CNET's MacBook Pro review
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: save up to $400 plus an additional $50 off when you sign up for Student Deals. Here's CNET's MacBook Pro with Touch Bar review
- Apple iPad (fifth gen): save $80 on the 2017 model. This is not the new 2018 iPad announced yesterday, but if you don't need Pencil support, it's a great deal. Here's CNET's iPad review
- Apple iMac with 3.4GHz Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM: save $225. CNET's iMac review
- Beats by Dre Solo3 Wireless headphones -- $200 (save $100). More details at CNET's Dre Solo3 review
- Beats by Dre Studio2 On-Ear headphones -- $210 (save $170).
- 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop -- $600 (save $200). Read CNET's Acer Nitro 5 preview
- 60-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV -- $550 (save $250)
- 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD TV -- $450 (save $250)
- Sphero R2-Q5 -- $100 (save $100). Here's our hands-on with the nearly identical Sphero R2-D2
Remember: These deals are online only and there may be limited quantities available.
Correction, 9:09 a.m. PT: Corrected sale end time. It ends at 7:59 p.m. PT, not 9:00 p.m.
Get a Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit for $119.99: This refurbished set includes a full one-year warranty
Hands-on with Apple's new iPad: The new $329 iPad adds support for the Pencil stylus
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.