Prior to and during Black Friday, I spent a lot of time looking at Bose QuietComfort 35 deals. I don't recall ever seeing it drop below $299, save for a brief moment in mid-December.

Guess what? That drop is not only back, it's a little better than before. For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones for $259 shipped. To get the deal, you'll need a MassGenie account, and you'll need to click the PowerDeal button (which should automatically apply the coupon code, which is BQCWNCH35S).

That's for the silver model -- the black one is available for the same price with the same code.

I'm not sure how much inventory is available for either color or how long MassGenie will run the offer this time -- but it's a good bet we'll see it again, as this is already the fourth time since late 2018.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's QuietComfort 35 review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

If you've been thinking of splurging on these, your patience just paid off.

Originally published on Dec. 18, 2018.

Update, March 18, 2019: Republished with new availability and pricing.

