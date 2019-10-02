Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose are back. Wait... the Bose is back? Oh, grammar, you troublemaker. Let's just go with this: The Bose deal is back, and it's officially the best ever.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten has the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones for $224.3 shipped when you apply promo code PRO39 at checkout. That's $14 below just a few days ago and the all-time best deal on the QC35. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You can choose either the black or silver model. I'm not sure how much inventory is available for either color, nor do I know how long this seller will keep the code active.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's QuietComfort 35 II review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. (Er... he loved it? Dangit.) Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise-canceling.

Of course, don't forget the newer Bose 700, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35. That model will run you a hefty $400, though, so unless you're a serious audiophile with oodles of cash to burn, I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the QC35 -- and definitely happier with the price.

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

