Shopping for the best blood pressure monitor? Good for you. It's never too early to start taking a series of easy, accurate readings and monitoring your blood pressure level; a recent study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that people who have high blood pressure, or hypertension, before age 40 are at an increased risk of heart disease later in life. But to know if you have high blood pressure, you need to take a series of measurements with an accurate home-use monitor. And according to the American Heart Association (AHA), monitoring accuracy depends on two things: a properly fitting blood pressure cuff and independent validation.

Below are eight upper-arm based blood pressure monitors and two wrist based devices, which the AHA recommends only for people who cannot fit into traditional arm cuffs. Despite offering a wide variety of features at a wide range of price points, each of these monitoring devices have been independently validated against one or more set of AHA-recognized standards to track accurate blood pressure readings. In other words, no matter which form of monitoring you choose, your heart with thank you for the accuracy of measurement.

Upper-arm based blood pressure monitors

Beurer An illuminated start/stop button and large display makes this fully automatic, accurate blood pressure monitor super easy to use. The device saves an average of your morning and evening readings for a series of seven days in its memory and classifies your risk using a colored LED scale. The adjustable cuff accommodates arm sizes between 8.7 inches and 16.5 inches. The Beurer BM 47 can even detect arrhythmia with accuracy.

iHealth Get a good fit on the adjustable cuff, place your smartphone in the dock and fire up the accurate iHealth MyVitals mobile app (iOS and Android). The iHealth Ease can measure and store an unlimited series of readings from an unlimited number of users in its memory with accuracy and detect irregular heartbeats (and it's easy, like the name says).

A&D Medical Pressing one button is all it takes to start an accurate reading on this product -- the large digital blood pressure display automatically averages a series of multiple measurements. Automatic? Now that's easy. Up to four people can use one device; the product will store and display a large number of readings (60) for each person with accuracy, though you can also download the A&D Connect companion health app to electronically log and track your pressure level and measurements.

Panasonic This simple and slim blood pressure machine does the basics: measures your blood pressure and immediately alerts you if you're experiencing hypertension. Save and display a series of up to 90 accurate readings directly on the device's digital monitor; a large LCD screen makes it easy to read your blood pressure and your heart rate simultaneously.

Omron Designed for two different users, the Omron Platinum BP monitor will automatically take a series of three consecutive, accurate readings at intervals that you can customize and then track and average the results. The large horizontal dual LCD display shows your current and prior reading side by side and has an automatic alert if you have high blood pressure -- if your systolic pressure is 130 mmHg or above and/or your diastolic pressure is 80 mmHg or above. That makes for an effective hypertension indicator.

iHealth Available in two cuff sizes depending on your fit, the iHealth Feel can take a series of 80 measurements on a single charge and track and store up to 200 readings in its memory. Instead of featuring a digital monitor or display on the device, iHealth outsources all data to the iHealth MyVitals Android and iOS apps where you can take notes and record your mood and activity with each measurement. The iHealth Feel also has the ability to detect irregular heartbeats.

Qardio This is an easy BP monitor your whole family can use -- the product pairs wirelessly with up to eight smartphones or tablets at any given time. The device automatically averages three readings, monitoring and detecting irregular heartbeats, and stores all your measurements and notes in Qardio's HIPAA-compliant cloud. View and share your data on the Qardio App, where you can also set goals and reminders, or sync your data with Apple Health or S Health on Android devices.

Omron If irregular heart rhythms, hypertension and high blood pressure are a concern, the Omron Complete will have you covered. The device measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure, your pulse, atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia and sinus rhythm simultaneously, and stores all your info and readings in the Omron Connect app.

Wrist based blood pressure monitors



iHealth One reason wrist based monitors aren't more widely recommended is because of their propensity for user error and lack of accuracy. The FDA approved iHealth Sense device helps minimize this risk by detecting your arm position and suggesting tweaks on the accompanying smartphone app. Results and readings from the automatic wrist blood pressure device are stored in the iHealth Cloud where you can export your data or share it with your doctor for your next doctor's appointment.

Omron The Omron Gold packs many of the features of pricier upper-arm monitors into a small, quiet and convenient package for your wrist. The device automatically averages a series of up to three readings taken over a 10-minute period and will alert you to hypertension, or high blood pressure. The wearable blood pressure device can store up to 200 readings from multiple users or wirelessly transmit results via Bluetooth to the Omron Connect free app, where you can track your blood pressure trends over time.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

