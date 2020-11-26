Best Black Friday video game deals for Switch, Xbox, PS4

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing already and there are some great savings to be had on video games for your Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or PS4. Many are already out of stock (although may return), but there are still some good titles to be had that'll help you ignore your family and friends this holiday seasons. Keep checking back as we'll be updating this list over the coming days, as stock levels fluctuate.

And if you're looking to buy the latest Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles, you should check out our handy way to check stocks:

Sony Web-slinging action for your PS4.

Be the man-eating shark you always knew you could be.

It's fighting, but with more spinal cords on the outside of the body.

The latest in man-kicks-ball simulation.

Win your arguments with swords and hitting in this journey into ancient Sparta.

Sony Zombies and motorbikes? Sign us up.

Possibly the best simulation of horse testicles the video game world has ever seen.

Nintendo Mario vs. Rabbids was the turn-based strategy hit that no one expected. It's a few years old, but as Nintendo fans know, $15 for any game is a pretty great deal, even years later.

Nintendo Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

Nintendo While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Nintendo Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, dioramalike world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET If you love classic Mario but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.