Best Black Friday video game deals for Switch, Xbox, PS4

There are great deals on top games for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X and PlayStation 4.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing already and there are some great savings to be had on video games for your Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or PS4. Many are already out of stock (although may return), but there are still some good titles to be had that'll help you ignore your family and friends this holiday seasons. Keep checking back as we'll be updating this list over the coming days, as stock levels fluctuate.

And if you're looking to buy the latest Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles, you should check out our handy way to check stocks: 

Spiderman, PS4: $20

You save: $20
Sony

Web-slinging action for your PS4.

$20 at Walmart

Man Eater, PS4: $15

You save: $25

Be the man-eating shark you always knew you could be.

$15 at Walmart

Mortal Kombat 11, Xbox One: $15

You save: $45

It's fighting, but with more spinal cords on the outside of the body. 

$15 at Walmart

FIFA 21, PS4: $28

You save: $32

The latest in man-kicks-ball simulation.

$28 at Walmart

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, PS4: $15

You save: $45

Win your arguments with swords and hitting in this journey into ancient Sparta. 

$15 at Walmart

Days Gone, PS4: $20

You save: $40
Sony

Zombies and motorbikes? Sign us up.

$0 at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One: $25

Save $35

Possibly the best simulation of horse testicles the video game world has ever seen.

$0 at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $15

You save $45
Nintendo

Mario vs. Rabbids was the turn-based strategy hit that no one expected. It's a few years old, but as Nintendo fans know, $15 for any game is a pretty great deal, even years later.

$15 at Walmart

Splatoon 2: $30

You save $30
Nintendo

Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

$30 at Walmart

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $30

You save $30
Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

$30 at Walmart

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

$30 at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

While it's not the greatest Mario game on the Switch, it's still a good gateway to the series and totally worth playing -- and it's even more compelling at half off. See GameSpot's review of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

$30 at Walmart

Yoshi's Crafted World: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

Yoshi's Crafted World is pretty much what you'd expect from a Yoshi game: lobbing eggs and gobbling up your enemies -- all in a delightful, dioramalike world. See GameSpot's review of Yoshi's Crafted World.

$30 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you love classic Mario but want to get more creative, this game will help you make your own platforming worlds. You can also get online and play the creations of thousands of other players.

$30 at Walmart

Luigi's Mansion 3: $30 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Nintendo

Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

$30 at Walmart
