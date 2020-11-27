Best Black Friday vacuum deals: Sales on Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Neato and more

Deal Savings Price

























Black Friday is officially here, but sales have already been going on for weeks. Vacuum cleaners are among the most discounted product categories this year. And whether you're looking for a cordless model or a full-on robot vacuum, all the top brands -- Hoover, Neato, Dyson, Shark, Bissell and more -- are offering huge price cuts now.

Read more: Black Friday Dyson deals: Save $150 to $200 on V8 and Ball Animal now, V7 and V10 soon

So if you're looking to snag a Dyson or Roomba for less, you've come to the right place. Here are the best Black Friday deals that are available now. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but we're seeing frequent fluctuations.

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $195 off. Nearly half price for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home-mapping feature.

Best Buy Save $100 off the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET If you can't afford Dyson's latest and greatest V11 model, the V10 Absolute is a solid compromise. It's cordless (with up to an hour of battery life, according to Dyson), offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans and converts to a handheld mode, too.

Dyson It's not the newest V11, but it is still a formidable vacuum. It delivers about an hour of battery life, has 55% more suction power than the Dyson V7, and, as the name suggests, is designed for homes with pets. You get four attachments, including a mini motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces.

Dyson Right now you can save $150 on the "Pro" version of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal. It's finished in copper rather than iron. It also has a 40% bigger bin than the previous V8 Absolute model and up to 40 minutes of fade-free power when you use the included soft roller cleaner head.

iRobot Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Best Buy has shaved its price down to $300. That's a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner that navigates systematically and works with a mobile app, plus Google Assistant and Alexa.

Walmart This robot vacuum from Shark doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's smart enough to empty its own dustbin, map floors and link to your home's Wi-Fi. And starting 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today, Nov. 25, Walmart will sell it for $70 off its list price.

Bissell Designed to tackle dirt, grime and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark corners. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is tempting at $250.

Best Buy Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.

iRobot The Roomba i3 Plus is one of iRobot's most affordable robot vacuum models. Even so, it's relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles that you find in pricier robots. For instance the i3 Plus links to Wi-Fi, talks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps as it cleans. It also has a charging dock that empties the vacuum's dustbin after cleaning.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Neato D7 usually lists for $800 but is currently selling at Neato for $580. It includes LaserSmart navigation, virtual no-go zones set in the mobile app and 120 minutes of battery life.

Brian Bennett/CNET Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its own dustbin is the Deebot Ozmo T8. Made by Ecovacs, this machine uses a sophisticated navigation system to clean floors efficiently. It also comes with a mop attachment to scrub hard flooring free from grime.

Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark usually retails for $230. Right now Amazon is selling it for a cool $80 less than usual.

Target For Black Friday Target has an exclusive deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead. The cordless stick vac is usually $380 but for a limited time is discounted by $150.