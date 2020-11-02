Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming soon, starting at $120

It's the best time of the year to save on new TVs.

This year, like everything else, Black Friday is going to be different. Major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are having sales earlier than ever, spreading them out over days and weeks before Black Friday itself (technically Nov. 27 this year) and most importantly focusing on online orders and curbside, contactless pickup to maintain social distancing.

One thing remains the same, however: This is the best time of year to save on TVs. Below you'll find all of the best TV deals we know about right now. It's still early in November and we expect more deals soon, so when we hear about them we'll update this article. Note that prices and inventory may change without notice, but were accurate at time of publication.

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition ($120)

Save $10
Sarah Tew/CNET

First up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia, model NS-32DF310NA19. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But this model does have built-in Alexa, pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured) and its price is $10 cheaper than the equivalent Roku at Amazon.

We expect 32-inch TVs to hit $100 or less over the next few weeks, but if you want one now this is a solid price.

$120 at Amazon

TCL 55-inch Android TV ($250)

Save $150
Best Buy

TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent

Note that this was $50 cheaper last week, and therefore may be again -- but for now it's still a really solid deal on a 55-inch smart TV.

$250 at Best Buy

LG 55-inch OLED TV ($1,400)

Save $200
David Katzmaier/CNET

The best TV we've ever reviewed is in a whole other league compared to the doorbusters on this list, but if you're willing to pay up this price is excellent and as low as it's been all year. It might get even lower, but not by much.

The 65-inch version is also on sale for $1,900. Read our LG CX-Series review.

$1,397 at Amazon
$1,799 at AppliancesConnection
$1,397 at Crutchfield

Deals coming soon

Onn 65-inch Roku TV for $228 (deal coming Nov. 4)

Save $250
Walmart

This big TV by Walmart's house brand Onn is a doorbuster that's sure to sell out almost immediately. A 65-inch TV for this price is almost unheard-of, and the addition of built-in Roku is just icing on the cake. 

This Onn 65-inch Roku Smart TV will be on sale for $228 on Nov. 4.

$228 at Walmart

TCL 55-inch Roku TV for $148 (deal coming Nov. 11)

Save $150

This is the best lowest price we've seen on a 55-inch TV this year. It's basically the same as the 55S425 we liked so much, for around half of that model's all-time lowest price. Once it goes on sale we expect this TV to sell out fast. 

This TCL 55-inch Roku smart TV will be on sale for $148 on Nov. 11.

