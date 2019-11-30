Deal Savings Price















Show more (5 deals)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is virtually synonymous with TV sales, and so far, 2019 is no exception. We've found the usual array of doorbuster deals on cheap TVs, but we've also discovered some incredible savings on TVs that are genuinely impressive. But the deals weren't limited to Friday: These are all still current as of Saturday.

We've pulled together a bunch of our favorite deals from LG, Vizio, TCL, Sony and Samsung on sale at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Costco and Walmart, and trust us, there are some amazing deals in the list. Almost everything in on this page is a TV that we've reviewed, and if we haven't, we'll tell you as much as we can.

We'll keep this page up to date with the best offers this weekend through Cyber Monday and on to the holidays, so bookmark it and keep checking back. Let's get to it!

Best TV deals right now

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we awarded this exact model an Editors' Choice for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. And you can get it at that price from several places, such as Walmart and Best Buy. Amazon has currently sold out at that price. Read our TCL 6-Series 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best TVs we've reviewed this year, at a simply tremendous size, for a huge discount. With insane light output, powerful local dimming and one of the best HDR pictures we've tested, this Vizio is a certified beast. At this price it's actually $100 cheaper than a 65-inch OLED -- and so, so much bigger. Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX75-G1 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If 75 inches is too much TV for your living room, don't worry -- the deal on the 65-inch version is even better. You still save a whopping $400 on one of the best TVs of the year, bringing it under $1,000. As we said in our review: "At that price, it's an incredible value and the best overall high-performance TV -- if you can't afford an OLED." The Costco sale on this TV is live and runs through Dec. 2, Cyber Monday. Check out Costco's other Black Friday deals. Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 review.

Amazon This 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia (model NS-32DF310NA19) has an Amazon Fire TV built in, which will let you access Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more. You can also add the code FTVE19 for a free Echo Dot to be included with the TV.

RCA The Roku smart TV operating system is CNET's favorite and a 70-inch TV is about as big as Roku comes. We haven't reviewed it and we don't expect it to have stellar picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $530.

Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a good one we actually did review. The M8-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and great 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) review.

Those looking for a bigger screen can find the 65-inch version of the Vizio M8-Series Quantum for a solid price as well. Normally $800, Best Buy and other retailers are offering it now for $650. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Smaller and a member of the Vizio M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8, this is still a great bargain at this price. Note that this is for the Red model, so if a crimson red bezel and accent on the remote are an issue for you, the more staid version is just a little more, $418, at places like Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung dropped the prices on all of its QLED TVs for Black Friday, and the Q70 series is our favorite value of the bunch. It's the cheapest with full-array local dimming, the best feature for improving image quality. FALD-equipped TCL and Vizio models have similar image quality for hundreds less, but Samsung has a leg up in design. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

We haven't reviewed this Sony but expect it to perform similarly to the LG B9: In a word: awesome. This price is for the 55-inch version, and both it and the 65-inch ($2,000) currently cost a bit more than the LG B9. Unlike the LG, Sony uses the screen to produce sound and offers Google's Android TV operating system. Read more.

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated with new deals.