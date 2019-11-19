CNET también está disponible en español.

Best wireless speaker deals for Black Friday 2019

Whether you're looking for a clip-on Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar with built-in voice assistant, these are the best deals on wireless speakers this holiday.

Just like with everything else this Black Friday, the latest audio gear is cheaper than ever. Whether you're after Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, voice control from Alexa or Google Assistant, or just something to make Spotify or Apple Music sound better, there's a new wireless speaker that can handle it. And from the cute-as-a-button JBL Clip 3 at $30 to the all-singing, all-dancing Polk Command Bar at $200, now is the time to get the best deals.  

Deals available now

Polk Command Bar: $200 at Amazon and Best Buy

One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer, this is going to be a tough deal to beat.  Read our Polk Command Bar review.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE: $70 at Best Buy

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant.  Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Deals available later

Most of the deals below go live on Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 28, unless otherwise noted.

JBL Charge 4: $100 at Target

The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

JBL Clip 3: $30 at Amazon

David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's less than half price. Read the JBL Clip 3 review.

Google Home Mini: $19 at Google

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $35 at Amazon

CNET'S Ry Crist says "the smartest thing at Amazon's (recent) event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot". At almost half-price the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best value-for-money alarm clocks we could imagine. 

Amazon Black Friday starts 12:01 a.m. on Friday Nov. 22. See more Amazon Black Friday deals here. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen) review.

Sonos Beam: $319 at Amazon

If you want a choice of voice assistants as well as room-filling sound, the Sonos Beam is the soundbar to get. With Sonos and Airplay 2 support, it is also one of the best multiroom speakers. Read our Sonos Beam review.

Bose SoundTouch 10: $100 at Best Buy

Bose's SoundTouch 100 is one of the company's best Wi-Fi speakers, and if you have other SoundTouch models, why not bolster your system with another? Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

