Best wireless speaker deals for Black Friday 2019

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Just like with everything else this Black Friday, the latest audio gear is cheaper than ever. Whether you're after Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, voice control from Alexa or Google Assistant, or just something to make Spotify or Apple Music sound better, there's a new wireless speaker that can handle it. And from the cute-as-a-button JBL Clip 3 at $30 to the all-singing, all-dancing Polk Command Bar at $200, now is the time to get the best deals.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer, this is going to be a tough deal to beat. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Deals available later

Most of the deals below go live on Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 28, unless otherwise noted.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's less than half price. Read the JBL Clip 3 review.

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want a choice of voice assistants as well as room-filling sound, the Sonos Beam is the soundbar to get. With Sonos and Airplay 2 support, it is also one of the best multiroom speakers. Read our Sonos Beam review.