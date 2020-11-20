Best Black Friday soundbar deals available now: Roku Streambar for $100, Vizio Elevate for $700

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Whether you're buying one for yourself or someone else, soundbars offer a lot of entertainment for what can be a very minimal outlay. Budget soundbars have made fantastic strides in recent years and now deliver features like a simple HDMI connection and Bluetooth streaming, never mind great sound. And during Black Friday, they're more affordable than ever.

The following soundbars have either been at the top of the game in their respective tests, or offer the potential of great performance (even though we haven't reviewed them yet). Either way, you're sure to find something that sounds good and fits your budget.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET At $300 the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass is already one of our favorite soundbars, but at $200 it's a steal. The JBL offers excellent sound and one of the biggest subwoofers we've ever seen on a bar. Get it while the getting's good. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

The Roku Streambar is a great little unit with an excellent 4K streamer and better sound than almost any TV on the market. At $100 it's an awesome bargain. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Vizio The V51-H6 is just the excellent V21 with rears added, and this price is actually cheaper than the V21 alone is normally. What's not to love? Read more.

Klipsch Klipsch has been in the business of making big sound from tiny speakers for decades, and the Klipsch Cinema 400 offers classy looks as well. We haven't reviewed the 400 yet but $180 for a soundbar with a wooden, wireless subwoofer and horn-mounted drivers seems like a great deal. Read more.