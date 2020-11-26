CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday soundbar deals available now: Roku Streambar $100, Klipsch Cinema 400 $149

Make your TV sound even better than ever by taking advantage of the best prices of the year.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Whether you're buying one for yourself or someone else, soundbars offer a lot of entertainment for what can be a minimal outlay. Budget soundbars have made fantastic strides in recent years and now deliver features like a simple HDMI connection and Bluetooth streaming, never mind great sound. And during Black Friday, they're more affordable than ever.

The following soundbars have either been at the top of the game in their respective tests, or offer potentially great performance (even though we haven't reviewed them yet). Either way, you're sure to find something that sounds good and fits your budget.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate. We update this regularly.

Roku Streambar: $100

Save $30

The Roku Streambar is a great little unit with an excellent 4K streamer and better sound than almost any TV on the market. At $100 it's an awesome bargain. Read our Roku Streambar review.

$100 at Amazon

Polk Audio Signa S2: $139

Save $60

Polk

Polk's Signa range has been around for a few years and every model we've reviewed has represented excellent value for the money. While we haven't looked the Signa S2 specifically, its enviable reputation precedes it. Read our Polk Signa S2 preview.

Klipsch Cinema 400: $149

Save $150
Klipsch

Klipsch has been in the business of making big sound from tiny speakers for decades, and the Klipsch Cinema 400 offers classy looks as well. We haven't reviewed the 400 yet but based on initial listening tests it's really good. At $150 for a soundbar with a wooden, wireless subwoofer and horn-mounted drivers this seems like an amazing deal. Read more.

$179 at B&H

Vizio V51-H6: $150

Save $100
Vizio

The V51-H6 is just the excellent V21 with rears added, and this price is actually cheaper than the V21 alone is normally. What's not to love? Read more.

$150 at Best Buy

JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass: $200

Save $100
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

At $300 the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass is already one of our favorite soundbars, but at $200 it's a steal. The JBL offers excellent sound and one of the biggest subwoofers we've ever seen on a bar. Get it while the getting's good. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

$200 at Crutchfield

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini: $249

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

An oldie but a goodie. The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini is still one of our favorite compact soundbars. It features excellent sound plus Chromecast built-in for easier streaming from a phone or Google Assistant. Read our Polk MagniFi Mini review.

$249 at Crutchfield
$340 at Walmart
$250 at Best Buy

Vizio SB36512-F6 $300

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Jun 2019

Before the Vizio SB36512-F6 it was unheard of for a Dolby Atmos soundbar to sell for under $500, never mind for one to sound this good. Now that this CNET Editors' Choice winner is available for $300, it's probably among the best deals you'll see on a great soundbar this year. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

See at Best Buy

Sonos Beam $299

Save $100
James Martin/CNET

The Sonos Beam offers a huge sound from a tiny box as well as all of the multiroom music goodness that you'd expect from the brand. At $300 on sale it's much more competitive with other brands like Yamaha and JBL. Read our Sonos Beam review.

$299 at Crutchfield
$299 at Amazon
$299 at Sonos, Inc.

Vizio Elevate 5.1.4: $700

Save $300
Vizio

The Elevate is one of the most innovative-looking soundbars in a long time. We first saw it a couple of years ago at CES where its rotating height/front speakers seemed like magic. Look out for a review on CNET.com shortly -- we're expecting big things -- but in the meantime a $300 discount seems like a really decent deal. Read our Vizio Elevate first take.

$700 at Best Buy
