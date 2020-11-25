Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is just a couple of days away, but tons of the best holiday discounts are already live -- particularly for Amazon's Ring home security products. From video doorbells to lights and even home security kits, you can find solid discounts on all of them. (For the record, Walmart's next big sale kicked off today, Nov. 25, and Best Buy launched its big sale on Nov. 22.) These are the best deals we've found so far, but before we jump into them, here are some things to note:

Many of these deals are a return to Prime Day lows, but there are some new additions.

It's not impossible for there to be additional bundle and add-on deals, but we don't expect these prices to go any lower between now and the end of the year.

Some of these items are already back-ordered for two to three weeks, and those ship times will likely get longer. However, Amazon devices rarely go "out of stock" -- the shipping dates will just keep getting pushed further back in most cases.

Don't see anything you want here? Don't worry -- more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are coming.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication and a feature called Pre-Roll (when someone or something trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that). This deal saves nearly 50% off the regular $250 retail price and throws in an Echo Show 5 ($90 list price) to boot. Note, the Ring Pro doesn't have a rechargeable battery. If you can't connect it to the existing doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But starting Nov. 20, this bundle is just $150, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. Don't want to wait? As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Ring The Ring Peephole Cam is perfect for apartment dwellers or people without hardwired doorbells. It's super easy to install, and $70 is a super welcoming price. If you're interested in video doorbells in general, this is a great place to start. Read our Ring Peephole Cam review.

Julie Snyder/CNET Ring Alarm is a modular-style home security kit, and you can get various arrangements of the kit for great discounts. The five-piece with a free Echo Dot is the best deal, though, at 50% off the list price. You can also get the 14-piece set for an impressive $200. Amazon notes that stock is running low, and it looks like this deal will be delivered in December if you order now.

Taylor Martin/CNET Ring's Floodlight Cam usually sells for $250, so finding the camera for under $200 -- let alone with a free Echo Show 5 smart display thrown in -- is a pleasant surprise. This package is perfect for jumpstarting your outdoor security system, whether to keep your house safe from burglars or just to spy on the raccoons who keep getting into your garbage. Like the five-piece alarm deal above, Amazon notes that stock is running low, and it looks like this deal will be delivered in December if you order now. Read our Ring Floodlight Cam review.