The best Black Friday kitchenware deals from Walmart, Target and more

Like it or not, Black Friday is coming and bringing with it a tidal wave of deals and savings that can be overwhelmingly difficult to sift through if you, well, have a life (#jealous). Luckily, we're doing all the hard work for you by plucking the very best in cooking and kitchenware sales from all of your favorite major retailers. This means you'll have more time to sit by the fireplace, enjoy some hot cocoa and go back for your sixth slice of grandma's famous pumpkin pie. No traffic, no waiting in lines and no interacting with humans. Everything is at your fingertips with the simple click of a mouse, so get your holiday shopping done early without all of the headaches.

Featured Product: Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 multiuse programmable pressure cooker: $49

You know it, you love it, and now's your chance to buy it and share it with those on Santa's Nice List. It's 50 percent off and only while supplies last, so soups, stews, chilis and more are right at your fingertips.

Featured Product: KitchenAid Professional 5-quart mixer: $229

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer, are you even a baker? Sure, you may be, but you won't exactly look the part. This 10-speed appliance will knead, mix, and whip up all of your favorite holiday treats, including the most important treat of all: cookies (the bowl yields up to nine dozen cookies in one batch!).

Featured Product: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe by De'Longhi with Aeroccino3 frother: $162

You're going to need caffeine to keep you going during this notoriously busy season and Nespresso always delivers with its single-serve coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte capsules that brew directly from this VertuoPlus machine (marked down at nearly 50 percent off!). There is also an attached milk frother to whip up cold and hot milk in a matter of seconds. Snazzy.

