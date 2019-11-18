Best Black Friday headphones deals available now and coming soon

Black Friday 2019

Let's face it, headphones in general are a little bit overpriced, particularly those from popular brands. That's why we're always on the lookout for headphone deals -- and there will be some decent ones this holiday season leading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here's a quick look at the top headphone deals we've spotted. The deals that are available now are at the top. I'll be updating this as deals expire and new deals arrive.

Sarah Tew/CNET This deal was part of Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale from Nov. 8-11 and has now returned as Monday's doorbuster deal. It's is the lowest price we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but usually can be had for around $280. Read CNET review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon Klipsch's T5 True Wireless on sale today for for $50 off. I was impressed with sound -- it's nicely detailed with natural-sounding mids and punchy, well-defined bass. The only caveat is you really have to jam the tips into your ear to get a tight seal and block out noise, and the design may not be for everyone. While the Zippo-inspired case is somewhat heavy for its relatively compact size, it's sleek, sturdy and features USB-C charging. Battery life is also a highlight: The buds themselves can run for up to 8 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and the case with its built-in battery provides three additional charges on the go. The T5 Wireless uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has support for both AAC and aptX. As for water-resistance, it's splashproof (IPX4 certified). Read CNET review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass has a similar design to the WH-1000XM3 and shares many of its features but costs $100 less -- and today Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart have it on sale for $130. It's a comfortable headphone, has USB-C charging, good battery life and effective noise-canceling. It works decently as a headset for making calls, and the sound quality is quite good as long as you don't mind a preponderance of bass. Read CNET review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The best deal right now on Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earphones is $150 at Best Buy (it lists for $250). The catch is this is a refurbished model. However, it is Geek Squad Certified refurbished, so they should look brand new (they just might not come in the original box). If you want to hold out for a new pair, the Powerbeats Pro will be on sale for $200 around Black Friday. Read CNET review.

The BackBeat Fit 6100 is a very solid over-the-year wireless headphone that's designed for both the gym and everyday useThe adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweatproof design, 40 mm angled drivers, and noise-isolating earcups with an "Awareness" mode. Battery life is rated at 24 hours. I thought it was a little expensive at $180, but Best Buy has it for $130, which makes it more attractive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Walmart will have the Beats on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones (Pop color collection) on sale for $130. This headphone once sold for $300 and now lists for $200. They're currently on sale for $165 at Best Buy and Amazon. Read CNET review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-cancelling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL LIVE 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a very good headphone. Best Buy will have it for $100 around Black Friday (now word yet on exact day). That's a bargain. Read CNET review.

David Carnoy/CNET Best Buy will have the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30 around Black Friday (no word yet on exact day). They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot true wireless earphones; this is its most affordable model and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.