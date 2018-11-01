CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday 2018 headphone deals (early edition)

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but here's a look at some of the early headphone deals leaking out -- and a few deals you can get right now.

Every year we do a round up of best Black Friday headphone deals. This year is no exception, but we're starting a little earlier because some of the retailers Black Friday circulars are already trickling out onto the Internet. The list is pretty limited right now, but it will grow in the coming days and we'll update it as new deals appear. And to be clear, we're not posting every headphone that's on sale, only the ones we consider good deals at their sale prices.

Most Black Friday sales start in the evening on Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving) or on Friday morning. But if you can't wait that long to shop for a headphone, I've added a few deals you can get right now, too:

Headphone deals you can get today

Refurbished Beats Solo3 for $109 at Newegg (flash sale, $80 off): read the CNET review

See it at Newegg

Refurbished BeatsX wireless earphones for $50 at eBay (limited time deal, $70 off): read the CNET review

See it at eBay

JBL Everest 100 Elite in-ear noise-canceling headphones for $30 at eBay (limited time deal, $170 off)

See it at eBay

Nov. 1 only: See headphone deals at Target

Black Friday 2018 headphone deals

