Well, fellow cheapskates, we made it. The Day of the Dead -- er, Deals -- has arrived. Chances are good you've already seen this post once or twice, as I've been updating it for the last couple weeks.

Today, however, I'm bringing you a bunch of new stuff, starting right up top. These are the items I really dig, the ones you should seriously consider before the clock strikes Saturday.

Before you dive in, however, heed the advice from that guy in the accompanying video. Specifically: Use a cashback service whenever possible! Today only, for example, Ebates is offering double cashback at every single store. For example, you can get 15 percent back from Dell and 10 percent back from Macy's. (Topcashback's Dell deal is even better: 20 percent!) If you're shopping online without a cashback service, you're leaving money on the table.

One last thing: Be sure to follow me on Facebook and/or Twitter today for lots of bonus deals!

The Cheapskate's favorite Black Friday 2018 deals

Hulu Limited Commercials subscription: 99 cents per month (save $84) Hulu Whoa! Hulu's best deal ever is, like, the best deal ever! Get 12 months on the Limited Commercials Plan for just a buck per month. Regular price: $8 per month. This is for new customers and eligible returning customers only. Note: If that link doesn't work for you (meaning you don't immediately see the 99-cent deal), try clearing your browser's cache/cookies, or just going directly to hulu.com/welcome. See at Hulu

Tile Pro two-pack and Amazon Echo Dot: $60 (save $50) Tile I have newfound love for Tile trackers. For starters, the battery is now user-replaceable. And the new Tile Pro has better range, louder beeping and other amenities. At $60 for a two-pack, you've got yourself a great gift for someone. Oh, and here's a free third-gen Echo Dot for you! See at Amazon Tile Pro preview

Save 20 percent sitewide at Rakuten.com Rakuten Whatever you might be shopping for today, check the price at Rakuten.com. Then apply promo code BF20. You might come out way ahead of anyplace else. For example, I found the Nintendo Switch (from a third-party seller, not Rakuten proper) priced at $310. Post promo-code: $250. See at Rakuten

Vtin portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker: $13 (save $11) VTIN A Cheapskate reader favorite! This surprisingly good speaker can be yours for the lowest price ever with promo code 3G89VXEE. See at Amazon

Used iPhone X (64GB): $539.25 (save $460) Gazelle That's just one example of the savings you can get at Gazelle right now. All iPhone X listings drop by 25 percent once added to your cart. You can also save 30 percent on an iPhone 8 Plus and 15 percent on an iPhone 7 Plus. My example iPhone X deal (found at 6:45 a.m. PT) is for an AT&T model in "good" condition. Prices and availability may vary. See at Gazelle

CircuitScribe Drone Builder Kit: $60 (save $40) CircuitScribe A drone that you build yourself while learning about circuits and electricity? Sign me up! This looks like a great educational gift for kids. See at CircuitScribe

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 (save $80) Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET Sure, you can still get an Amazfit Bip for around $60, but the Apple Watch offers a lot more features. It's waterproof for swimming. It supports two-way communication, letting you reply to texts with just a few taps. And it has Toy Story watch faces. Still pricey a $199, but a lot more appealing than $279. See at Macy's Apple Watch Series 3 review

iPhone XR: Free! (Save $750) Angela Lang/CNET OK, make that "free*." The asterisk is because you have to sign up for a US Cellular unlimited plan and stick with it for 30 months. The iPhone XR is paid for during that time in the form of bill credit. Still, you're going to be paying for service from some carrier, right? When all is said and done, you will indeed walk away with a $750 phone you paid not an extra penny for. The deal is live right now and runs through Nov. 26. See at US Cellular iPhone XR review

3 months of Mint Mobile for $20 (save $40) Mint Mobile Shopping for a new carrier? On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, prepay-and-save service Mint Mobile will have one of the best trial offers ever: 3 months for $20. That nets you unlimited minutes and messages and 5GB of LTE data (on T-Mobile's network) per month. After that, you can choose between various 3-, 6- and 12-month plans, all of which amortize out to extremely low rates. See at Mint Mobile

Two Amazon Echo second-gen smart speakers: $100 (save $100) QVC Amazon is selling the Echo for $69 today, but this QVC deal (which, to my amazement, is still going) is even better. Score two of the smart speakers for just $99.98 (after applying promo code TEN4U, which is limited to new customers), a price that includes a voucher for extras like three months of Pandora Premium and three months of FreeTime Unlimited. See at QVC Echo review

Sphero BB-8 app-enabled droid: $30 (save $100) Sphero For anyone who loved the idea of an app-controlled BB-8 but didn't relish paying $130, your patience has paid off. Sphero's cute, versatile little roller has never been priced this low. Just sign in to My Best Buy to see this lower price. See at Best Buy Sphero BB-8 hands-on

Huawei Honor View 10: $349 (save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET Normally $500, and never before priced below $429, this powerhouse metal phablet features a 6-inch screen, dual rear cameras, dual SIM slots, Android 8.1 and -- wait for it -- a headphone jack! Just make sure you're not buying this phone for someone who's a US government employee or contractor, as federal security agencies have effectively deemed Huawei to be a national security threat. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

Art.com: Save 50 percent sitewide Art.com Need to dress up some walls? Today only, you can score 50 percent off all purchases at both Art.com. Looking for something a little more casual? Tomorrow (Nov. 24), AllPosters will be offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. See at Art.com

