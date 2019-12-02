CNET también está disponible en español.

A Vitamix blender is just $246 right now for Cyber Monday

One of our all-time favorite kitchen machines.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to spring for that kitchen gadget you've had your eye on -- like a Vitamix -- while online retailers are jostling to deliver the best deals on kitchen appliances. If you'd been wanting to add a powerful Vitamix blender to your kitchen arsenal, Wayfair has the best deal we've seen on the Vitamix Explorian during this stretch of super sales, at just $246 (down from $450) for Cyber Monday.

If there's one appliance I don't regret spending a few hundred dollars on it's a Vitamix (and I'm not alone). The difference between one of Vitamix's high-powered and smartly-engineered blenders is astounding when compared to the larger category. 

This discounted Vitamix blender will only be available at this low price for today and includes free shipping, so best to strike while the Cyber Monday deal is hot.

Vitamix Explorian blender: $246

You save $103
The Explorian is Vitamix's most entry-level machine, but it's still more powerful and durable than 95% of blenders on the market, and almost certainly an upgrade from whatever chintzy margarita-maker you've got collecting dust in the basement. 

$246 at Wayfair
