The best Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset, Staub and more enameled cast iron (updated)

And just like that, it's Cyber Monday. Don't fret, there are plenty more kitchen and cookware deals to be had, including on highly functional and fashionable cast iron cookware. A favorite among chefs -- and myself -- enameled cast iron is heaven for making slow weekend soups and stews, braising tender meats in the oven or even to saute a quick batch of kale with garlic and oil.

Right now, there are some deep discounts and sales happening around great enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, cocottes, skillets and other cookware from some of our favorite legacy brands like Le Creuset and Staub. There are also more budget-friendly cast iron deals to be had, too, including from Lodge and Martha Stewart's collection at Macy's.

Find a good Dutch oven to love and it will deliver many happy returns. But most of these deals are fleeting, so check out the best Cyber Monday deals on enameled cast iron below.

Sur La Table One of Staub's most popular cocotte sizes, the 4-quart enameled cast iron pot is available in a few (but not all) colors at this price including black, red and blue. Amazon also has a price match on the same Staub 4-quart cocotte if you prefer buying there.

Sur La Table With a gorgeous French country look, this multifunction saucepan is perfect for simmering tomato sauce or gravy, reheating or reheating a quick soup without breaking out the big guns. It's marked off $100 for Cyber Monday only.

Sur La Table This iconic Dutch oven is built to last (and look good) and comes in five beautiful colors at this low Cyber Monday sale price.

Macy's Or perhaps it's an enameled cast iron skillet you're after. It doesn't get any better -- or better looking -- than this Le Creuset available in a fleet of great colors.

Food52 The limited-edition line includes two cocottes (4- and 7-quart), a two-in-one grill pan and cocotte, one "Perfect Pan" with a glass lid, a petite French oven stovetop rice cooker and a double-handle grill pan.

Lodge Lodge has been making quality American cast iron from its Pittsburgh headquarters since 1896 (!) so you know it's learned a thing or two about how to do it right. This handsome Dutch oven is down to just $40 at Walmart, and comes in red and blue.

Macy's You can bet if Martha puts her name on a Dutch oven, it's a quality build. This heavily discounted model comes in eight colors, and is available for delivery or order online pickup at your nearest Macy's.

Macy's Or in this festive print.

Amazon Speaking of Martha, this 12-inch enameled cast iron frying pan is also on deep discount for Cyber Monday at Macy's. It comes in three brilliant colors and ships for free.