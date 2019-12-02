CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset, Staub and more enameled cast iron (updated)

These versatile kitchen classics are on major discount.

screenshot-2019-12-02-10-52-53.png
Sur La Table
And just like that, it's Cyber Monday. Don't fret, there are plenty more kitchen and cookware deals to be had, including on highly functional and fashionable cast iron cookware. A favorite among chefs -- and myself -- enameled cast iron is heaven for making slow weekend soups and stews, braising tender meats in the oven or even to saute a quick batch of kale with garlic and oil. 

Right now, there are some deep discounts and sales happening around great enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, cocottes, skillets and other cookware from some of our favorite legacy brands like Le Creuset and Staub. There are also more budget-friendly cast iron deals to be had, too, including from Lodge and Martha Stewart's collection at Macy's.

Find a good Dutch oven to love and it will deliver many happy returns. But most of these deals are fleeting, so check out the best Cyber Monday deals on enameled cast iron below.

Staub 4-quart cocotte: $100

You save $50
Sur La Table

One of Staub's most popular cocotte sizes, the 4-quart enameled cast iron pot is available in a few (but not all) colors at this price including black, red and blue. 

Amazon also has a price match on the same Staub 4-quart cocotte if you prefer buying there. 

$100 at Sur La Table

Le Creuset signature saucepan, $120

You save $100
Sur La Table

With a gorgeous French country look, this multifunction saucepan is perfect for simmering tomato sauce or gravy, reheating or reheating a quick soup without breaking out the big guns. It's marked off $100 for Cyber Monday only.

$120 at Sur La Table

Le Creuset 5.25-quart signature round Dutch oven: $200

You save $125
Sur La Table

This iconic Dutch oven is built to last (and look good) and comes in five beautiful colors at this low Cyber Monday sale price.

$200 at Sur La Table

Le Creuset 10.25-inch cast iron skillet: $99

You save $143
Macy's

Or perhaps it's an enameled cast iron skillet you're after. It doesn't get any better -- or better looking -- than this Le Creuset available in a fleet of great colors.

$99 at Macy's

Staub Turmeric cookware collection: $99-$199
Food52

The limited-edition line includes two cocottes (4- and 7-quart), a two-in-one grill pan and cocotte, one "Perfect Pan" with a glass lid, a petite French oven stovetop rice cooker and a double-handle grill pan. 

$99 at Food52

Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven: $40

You save $10
Lodge

Lodge has been making quality American cast iron from its Pittsburgh headquarters since 1896 (!) so you know it's learned a thing or two about how to do it right. This handsome Dutch oven is down to just $40 at Walmart, and comes in red and blue.

$40 at Walmart

Martha Stewart 6-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $63

You save $123
Macy's

You can bet if Martha puts her name on a Dutch oven, it's a quality build. This heavily discounted model comes in eight colors, and is available for delivery or order online pickup at your nearest Macy's.

$50 at Macy's

Martha Stewart 6-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $70

You save $130
Macy's

Or in this festive print. 

$50 at Macy's

Martha Stewart enameled cast iron skillet oven, $35

You save $65
Amazon

Speaking of Martha, this 12-inch enameled cast iron frying pan is also on deep discount for Cyber Monday at Macy's. It comes in three brilliant colors and ships for free.

$35 at Macy's
