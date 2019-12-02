KitchenAid's most powerful stand mixer is 50% off for Cyber Monday

KitchenAid

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

If you bake (or have plans to learn), you shouldn't do it without the aid of a powerful and reliable stand mixer. And currently, the best of the best -- a KitchenAid Professional 500 5-quart stand mixer -- is on deep discount for Cyber Monday, marked down more than 50% at Best Buy.

KitchenAid stand mixers are all great, but not all are created equal. The Pro Series 500 is at the top of the KitchenAid line in terms of power and control, so if you're going to go for it you might as well really go for it (especially at this price). In addition to mixing dough and batter for any number of delicious cakes, cookies and bread, you can also buy some handy attachments and turn this bad boy into a veggie spiralizer, pasta maker, ice cream maker, meat grinder and more.

Or pick it up at a local store as soon as today (must be ordered online).