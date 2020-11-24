Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals available now: Sony, Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears and more

Deal Savings Price













While there are fewer Black Friday wireless Bluetooth speaker deals than headphone deals, you can still get some nice discounts on top models. I've put together a list of what I think are the best deals -- or at least the ones worth considering -- for everything from tiny Bluetooth speakers that cost less than $50 to bigger "party" models that typically cost over $300. I'll update this post as we spot additional deals.

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is arguably the best travel-friendly wireless speaker, but if you're looking for stocking stuffer ideas, the UE Wonderboom 2, which offers improved sound and battery life over the original, is a great choice. This wireless speaker is available in about a dozen fun colors, it really can float and it sounds great, too, for its size. Its list price is $100 but it's currently $50 for Black Friday. Read our UE Wonderboom 2 first take.

David Carnoy/CNET This little guy travels anywhere and sounds amazingly good for its size. It's waterproof and charges via USB-C, too. Note that the price will drop to $37.18 starting on Nov. 30 as part of a Cyber Monday promotion. Read our Stormbox Micro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET JBL's popular Flip 5 is on sale for $70 or about $35 off (it lists for a little over $100). It's a solid little Bluetooth speaker that gets slightly better with each iteration.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Color II has been out a while but it remains one of the better options in its size class and is far more enticing at $80 than $130. It's available in several color options at this price, although not in the red that's pictured (that's the color of the review sample I got).

Joshua Goldman We've seen the Megaboom 3 at $100 before, but it's still close to its lowest price. It's a little too expensive at $200, but it's a good deal at $100.

Sarah Tew/CNET If small is what you're after, the JBL Go 2 is certainly that, and it sounds a little better than you'd think for its tiny size. $20 is about as low as we've seen for the Go 2, which is available in multiple color options and is fully waterproof. The Go 3, which has a different design, is $40.

David Carnoy/CNET I reviewed Sony's cylindrical SRS-XB23 earlier this year and liked its design and thought it sounded pretty good, as it produced a decent amount of bass for its size. However, from a sound standpoint, it didn't really beat competitors in its price range. At $60, it's a much more tempting option.

Sony Sony's XB43 is the second from the biggest in its line of portable Bluetooth speakers. It's still relatively compact and has more bass and richer sound than the step-down XB33 and XB23. It's pretty pricey at $250 but a much better deal at $150. It has an integrated light-show feature and is waterproof.