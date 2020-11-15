Deal Savings Price







The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are the latest, greatest Apple Watch models in the company's lineup. And this weekend, both are now selling for their lowest prices to date: The Apple Watch SE is $49 off both sizes at Amazon and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 6 is $49 off both sizes at Target, bringing that new model to its lowest price since it was first announced in September. We're hoping other retailers start to match Target's Series 6 price in the near future. In the meantime, here are your best options.

Looking for even deeper discounts? A credible (but unconfirmed) leak has Walmart selling the older, slower Apple Watch Series 3 for just $119 starting later this month. Once we can confirm or disprove that rumor, we'll update this story.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that aforementioned cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). See our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger 44mm model is also $49 off.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG functionality, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 starting Sunday, Nov 15th at Target's Black Friday Sale. See our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Series 6 is also $49 off at Target.

