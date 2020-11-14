Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: $49 off Apple Watch SE now, $50 off Series 6 starting Sunday

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Just last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. As of Friday morning, the discounts had disappeared. But now, the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon: The 44mm model is back down to $260. The 44mm cellular LTE model is also about $49 off ($310, down from $360).

Weirdly, the 40mm model is only $10 off ($269), but that makes is $9 more expensive than its larger sibling.

The Watch SE is the 2020 stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3, which starts at $169. Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup plan that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that afforementioned cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan).

Target has ramped up their Apple Watch sales again, too. Just this weekend in their special Black Friday event the Apple Watch SE (GPS) is down $50 again, starting at $230. Starting tomorrow the Apple Watch Series 6 will be $50 off, regularly $400 now only $350. The Series 6 is the latest addition to the watch series. It even lets you measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app.

Target The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. Regularly $400, you save $50 starting Sunday, Nov 15th at Target's Black Friday Sale.

Target This Apple Watch is 2x faster than the Series 3. Starting Sunday, Target will have this watch at $50 off for their Black Friday event.





