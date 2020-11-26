Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Black Friday Apple deals: Huge savings on iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and more

The savings have started on Apple products for Black Friday 2020. Here are the best ones we've found so far.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Black Friday 2020 deals on Apple devices are available now. We're seeing discounts on MacBooks, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads, though sadly not yet the new iPhone 12, 12 Mini or 12 Pro. For holiday bargains, the Apple Store is actually the worst place to shop. Instead, we recommend checking competing stores' sale prices -- Amazon, Target and Walmart, for instance. (They're all authorized Apple resellers, so your warranty will be in good standing.) As we move into Thanksgiving weekend, inventory and price cuts are fluctuating quickly. Right now, we're seeing solid discounts on the Apple Watch, AirPods and older Intel MacBook Air models. We're hoping to see iPads drop in price as the week progresses, too. Stay tuned -- we'll update this page as soon as we see a notable deal. 

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate. 

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

AirPods Pro: $190 now, $169 soon

Save $60 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

Woot is matching its Prime Day sales discount offering with the AirPods Pro reduced to $190 in time for Black Friday while supplies last. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $200, and the Walmart price will drop to $169 later today, Nov. 25. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$190 at Woot

2020 MacBook Air (Intel Core i3): $799

Save $200
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip and will become available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon is selling it for $100 off -- that's not as good of a deal as its earlier all-time low price of $850, but we might see another price cut by Black Friday. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

$799 at Amazon

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329, but many retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. That said, we're holding out for a return to the $249 price of its 2019 predecessor. Read our 10.2-inch iPad first take.

$299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 6: $330 for 40mm, $360 for 44mm (some colors)

Save $69 vs. Apple Store
César Salza/CNET

The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$330 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $179 now, $119 on Nov. 25

Save $20 now vs. Apple Store, save $80 soon
Amazon

The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE most recently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that will change later today, when this model drops to a new all-time low at Walmart: $119 for the 38mm and $149 for the 42mm version. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$179 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Intel Core i7): $2,149

Save $250 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

While the 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with Apple's M1 processor, the larger 16-inch MacBook is still running on Intel processors. The good news is, the Core i7 in this model is no slouch when it comes to performance and neither is the AMD Radeon Pro graphics card it's paired with. The normal price is $2,399, but Amazon and Best Buy have it discounted to $2,149. 

$2,149 at Amazon

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (blue, green): $559

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Walmart

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Amazon is offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag, but that seems to have disappeared. 

$559 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE: $259 for 40mm, $289 for 44mm (Update: In stock Jan. 10, 2021)

Save $20 vs. Apple Store (previously $49)
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. That was later matched by Amazon, but as of Nov. 23, those discounts -- $230 for the 40mm and $260 for the 44mm in some colors -- have disappeared. Now we're back to a much more modest $20 discount at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

$259 at Amazon

iPad Pro (2020, 11-inch, 128GB): $729 (Update: Expired)

Save $70
Apple

Normally $799, the current iPad Pro gets a 9% (ish) price cut at Amazon. That's still about $170 more than the new iPad Air -- which is a Pro in all but name -- but this model includes the lidar sensor and twice the storage.

$730 at Amazon
