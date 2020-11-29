Best Black Friday AirPods deals: Standard AirPods for $110, AirPods Pro for $200 (out of stock at $170)

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday has officially ended, but the deals remain. It's no surprise that Apple's AirPods have been popular, with big discounts available to those who have been quick to snap them up. Retailers have been offering savings of up to $50 on the wireless headphones, but stock is now dwindling.

Short supply doesn't mean gone, though. If you're anything like CNET's dedicated deal-checkers, you need a good set of headphones for listening to music or podcasts while you bargain hunt. We're still seeing both AirPods and AirPods Pro at or near their lowest prices ever -- but the latter have started selling out. See the full details below.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $200 $169 AirPods $159 $110 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $140 $140

Read more: Best Black Friday headphone deals (beyond AirPods!)

Sarah Tew/CNET As of last Wednesday, Walmart lowered the AirPods Pro price to $169 -- and promptly went out of stock. Amazon has effectively matched that ($170), but it's out of stock there, too. They're currently at $200 at Best Buy -- which is still $49 under the regular Apple Store price -- but at least they're in stock. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but you can get the AirPods for $110 now. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $140, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.