Best Black Friday AirPods deals: Save $49 on AirPods with charging case

Black Friday has arrived, with deals moving fast -- including deals on Apple AirPods. If you're anything like CNET's dedicated deal-checkers, you'll need a set of headphones for listening to music or podcasts while you bargain hunt. If you've got your heart set on Apple AirPods, there's a live deal on Amazon and we've also seen offers come and go at Walmart.

Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $190 or less, and the standard AirPods at $120 or under. If they're not at those prices now, wait for those deals to return.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150, which is a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but you can get the AirPods for $110 now. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While Walmart's $169 deal was great, it quickly sold out. Amazon's saving is still decent though if you're keen to put Apple's best headphones in your ears. Read our AirPods Pro review.

