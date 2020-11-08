CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday AirPods deals: AirPods still at $99, Airpods Pro drop to $194

Apple headphones are now selling at or near all-time lows.

Looking to buy AirPod headphones this year, for yourself or as a holiday gift? I have good news for you: All three flavors of Apple's signature true wireless headphones are at, or near, the lowest prices we've ever seen. But let's back up a bit: If you walk into an Apple Store, you'd be paying $159 for the standard AirPods, $199 for the AirPods with wireless charging case and $249 for the AirPods Pro with better sound quality and active noise cancellation. But as a bunch of major retailers kick off their Black Friday sales early, we're now seeing bargains that generally meet or beat the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day.

AirPods pricing 2020

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $194 $190
AirPods $159 $99 $99
AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140

The AirPods Pro are down to $194 on Amazon, matching a new low at Staples -- within $4 of the all-time low at Woot. Standard AirPods, meanwhile, have now dropped to just $99 at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, and other retailers seem to be matching it at that price. (Best Buy's price was also briefly at $100, but has reverted back to $130 for now.)

Now, we can't guarantee that you'll see better prices than those between now and the end of the year. But the moral of the story is that you shouldn't pay full price -- the Apple Store price -- for any Apple headphones right now. 

AirPods Pro: $194

Save $55 vs. Apple Store price
The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That Woot price has recently been at $195, with inventory that's been cycling in and out of stock. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $194, matching a new sale at Staples.

$194 at Amazon

AirPods with wired charging case: $99

Save $60 vs. Apple Store price

The standard AirPods with the wired charging case dropped as low as $115 during Prime Day, but now they've hit an all-time low at a handful of retailers. You can get them for $100 at Amazon and (with membership) at Costco or Sam's Club. And as of 4 p.m. PT on Nov. 4, they're on sale at Walmart, too.  Read our AirPods review.

$99 at Amazon

AirPods with wireless charging case: $160

Save $39 vs. Apple Store price
Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $39 savings versus the Apple Store price.

$160 at Amazon

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing. 