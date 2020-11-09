Deal Savings Price





Looking to buy AirPod headphones this year, for yourself or as a holiday gift? I have good news for you: All three flavors of Apple's signature true wireless headphones are at, or near, the lowest prices we've ever seen. But let's back up a bit: If you walk into an Apple Store, you'd be paying $159 for the standard AirPods, $199 for the AirPods with wireless charging case and $249 for the AirPods Pro with better sound quality and active noise cancellation. But as a bunch of major retailers kick off their Black Friday sales early, we're now seeing bargains that generally meet or beat the discounts we saw last month during Prime Day.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $194 $190 AirPods $159 $129 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140

The AirPods Pro are down to $194 on Amazon, matching a new low at Staples -- within $4 of the all-time low at Woot. Standard AirPods, meanwhile, were down to an all-time low of $99 at Amazon, Costco and Walmart, but they have returned to $129. That's still $30 less than the full price at the Apple Store.

Our advice? Seek out the AirPods Pro at $200 or less, and the standard AirPods at $100 or less.

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro briefly dropped as low as $190 during Prime Day sales at Woot, but that instantly sold out. That Woot price has recently been at $195, with inventory that's been cycling in and out of stock. Meanwhile, the Amazon price has dropped to $194, matching a new sale at Staples.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. The deal has expired for now, but we'd expect it to return later in the season. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $39 savings versus the Apple Store price.

