Black Friday may be over, but the deals are still going strong at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam's Club and Newegg. Most of these retailers still have Black Friday sales underway, with more coming for Cyber Monday. And while there are major savings to be had on TVs, speakers, smart home gadgets and gaming devices, it can be difficult to track what's actually worth buying.
To help, we've pulled the major outlets together in this article along with their complete Black Friday ads and some highlights we think are particularly hot.
Best Buy's in-store sale began on Thursday, and the retailer has been offering daily "doorbuster" deals following a five-day pre-Black Friday sale. Online sales started earlier this week, and many are still available.
Full Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Top Best Buy Black Friday deals still available, and Cyber Monday deals coming soon. Includes:
- UE Boom 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $70 (save $110)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 (save $360)
- 2019 10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $250 (save $80)
Amazon's main Black Friday sale kicked off last week, but plenty of deals are still available now. The online megaretailer has also outlined a full slate of deals it expects to roll out over the weekend and for Cyber Monday.
Some of the deals that are live now include:
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $80 (save $50)
- Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents (save $39)
Walmart's main Black Friday sale has been extended online at walmart.com and in stores.
There are plenty of deals to sort through here, so we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals still available.
The best Walmart deals still available and coming soon for Cyber Monday. Includes:
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $35 (save $39)
- Xbox One S with Jedi: Fallen Order for $199 (save $100)
Many of Costco's Black Friday deals are still available, with more to come for Cyber Monday. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.
Full Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad.
Best Costco Black Friday deals still available for members. Includes:
- Sonos Play 1 speaker two-pack: $230 (save $40)
- Lenovo Flex 15 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $780 (save $120)
Target's Black Friday sale officially ends this Saturday, Nov. 30, but Cyber Monday deals will arrive early on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The best Target deals available right now. Includes:
- Nikon D3500 DSLR dual-lens camera kit with bag bundle for $400 (save $400)
- Buy two, get-one-free toys, games and books
Sam's Club was closed on Thanksgiving -- a move we totally respect -- but its doors opened at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, and sales are running through Sunday, Dec. 1. Sam's Club's Cyber Week savings will kick off on Monday, Dec. 2, and run through Friday, December 6.
Full Sam's Club Black Friday ad.
Full Sam's Club Cyber Week ad.
The best Sam's Club deals we've found include:
GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Sunday, and run through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2.
Newegg's Black Friday deals cover a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left.
Originally published last week. Updated with new ads and deals.
