Black Friday always creates tough competition between the biggest retailers, and this year is no exception. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam's Club and Newegg are all pushing the discounts hard. While there are already major savings to be had on TVs, speakers, smart home gadgets and gaming devices, it can be difficult to track what's actually worth buying. To help, we've pulled the major outlets together in this article along with their complete Black Friday ads and some highlights we think are particularly hot. This year's holiday shopping season is somewhat shortened this year, thanks to a late Thanksgiving holiday, so the line-up below should help you plan.

Some of these deals may not yet be in effect, but it's helpful to check them out and make a game-plan so that you don't miss out, especially on the doorbusters.

Screenshot/CNET GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 2. Full GameStop BlackFriday ad





Newegg Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started this past weekend, on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left. See all of Newegg's Black Friday deals.

Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.

