Black Friday means tough competition between the biggest retailers, and this year is no exception. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Sam's Club and Newegg want your money and they're all pushing the discounts hard. While there are already major savings to be had on TVs, speakers, smart home gadgets and gaming devices, it can be difficult to track what's actually worth buying. To help, we've pulled the major outlets together in this article along with their complete Black Friday ads and some highlights we think are particularly hot. This year's holiday shopping season is somewhat shortened this year, thanks to a late Thanksgiving holiday, so the line-up below should help you plan.
Some of these deals may not yet be in effect, but it's helpful to check them out and make a game-plan so that you don't miss out, especially on the doorbusters.
Best Buy's in-store sale begun at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and the retailer has been offering daily "doorbuster" deals following a 5-day pre-Black Friday sale. Online sales started earlier this week.
Full Best Buy Black Friday ad.
Top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now and coming soon. Includes:
- UE Boom 2 LE Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $70 (save $110)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 (save $360)
Amazon's main Black Friday sale kicked off last week, so plenty of deals are already available right now. The online megaretailer has also outlined a full slate of deals it expects to roll out over the Thanksgiving shopping period.
Read more:
- Best Amazon early Black Friday 2019 deals available right now
- Amazon device deals starting Friday, Nov. 22
- Full Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals revealed: Up to 50% off electronics and more starting this week
Some of the deals that are live now include:
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $79.99 (Save $50)
- Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99 cents (Save $39)
Walmart's main Black Friday sale began online at walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In stores, doors will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.
There are plenty of deals to sort through here, so we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals so far.
The best Walmart deals right now and coming soon. Includes:
- Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $38 (save $36)
- Apple AirPods for $129 (save $30).
Costco has turned the rest of November into Black Friday, with early deals available now and more to come. Here's where you can sign up for a Costco membership if you don't already have one.
Full Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad.
Best Costco Black Friday deals available now for members. Includes:
- Sonos Play 1 speaker two-pack: $230 (save $40)
- Lenovo Flex 15 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop: $780 (save $120)
Target's Black Friday preview sale ended Nov. 9, but the retailer continues to have occasional good offers every few days. The real Target Black Friday sale has started and ends this Saturday, Nov. 30.
The best Target deals available right now. Includes:
- Nikon D3500 DSLR dual-lens camera kit with bag bundle for $400 (save $400)
- Buy two, get-one-free toys, games and books
At long last, the Sam's Club Black Friday ad has finally been unveiled. The stores will be closed on Thanksgiving-- a move which we totally respect -- but you can shop online on Turkey Day if you prefer. Otherwise, the doors open at 7 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 (and the sale runs through Dec. 1).
Full Sam's Club Black Friday ad.
The best Sam's Club deals we've found include:
GameStop's sales on items like PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One systems, video games and accessories started a bit early, on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 2.
Newegg's Black Friday ad is out, covering a variety of gaming laptops, PC, gaming accessories and more. The full Black Friday sale started this past weekend, on Nov. 25 -- some deals are already out of stock, but there are still plenty left.
Originally published last week, and updated with new ads and deals.
