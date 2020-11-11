Best Black Friday 2020 TV deals available now and coming soon, starting at $100

Deal Savings Price















Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This year, like everything else, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to be different. Major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are kicking off their sales earlier than ever this holiday season, spreading them out over the days and weeks before Black Friday itself (technically Nov. 27 this year), and most importantly focusing on online orders and curbside, contactless pickup to maintain social distancing. The latest such sale is at Walmart and it started today, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

No matter where or how you shop, this is the best time of year to get an amazing deal on a TV. Below you'll find all of the best Black Friday TV deals we know about right now if you're in the market for a new TV (for yourself, or as a gift!). Note that prices and inventory may change without notice, but were accurate at time of publication.

Insignia First up is this Fire TV Edition from Insignia. Recently it's been selling for $150 but Best Buy just cut another $50 off the price. We don't like Amazon's Fire TV as much as Roku because Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV, but this is a great price.

Sarah Tew/CNET If for some reason 39 inches is too big, or you'd rather just buy your $100 Fire TV from Amazon, this 32-incher is the same price. Like the bigger Insignia above this has built-in Alexa and pairs well with an Echo Dot (pictured). This price is $30 cheaper than the equivalent 32-inch Roku at Amazon.

Walmart This TV is the first item listed in Walmart's Nov. 11 pre-Black Friday ad, so expect it to sell out fast. The retailer's Onn house brand isn't known for world-beating image quality, but we expect it to perform about as well as the TCL 4-Series (see below) and it has the same great Roku operating system.

Speaking of TCL, this is the best price we've seen on a 55-inch TV this year. It's basically the same as the 55S425 we liked so much, for around half of that model's all-time lowest price. Just like that Onn TV above, we expect it to sell out fast.

Best Buy TCL is best known for its Roku TVs, and we like the Roku smart TV system better than the Android TV version in this television, but for this price you can just buy a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, attach it to this TV and still come out ahead. Aside from its smarts we expect this 4-Series TV to perform "good enough," just like the Roku equivalent. Note that this was $50 cheaper last week, and therefore may be again -- but for now it's still a really solid deal on a 55-inch smart TV.

Best Buy We haven't reviewed this set and based on its specs we don't expect it to match the picture quality of the best 75-inch models, but if you prioritize a big picture over everything else this is the cheapest price we've seen for a 70-inch TV, period. Like the TCL above it runs Android TV.

Target The best TV deal in Target's early Black Friday sale is on another 70-inch TV we haven't reviewed. LG's OLED sets (see below) will deliver a much better picture but if you can't afford a better TV, and the Hisense above doesn't appeal to you, this is still a very good price.

David Katzmaier/CNET The best TV we've ever reviewed is in a whole other league compared to the doorbusters on this list, but if you're willing to pay up this price is excellent and as low as it's been all year. It might get even lower, but not by much. The 65-inch version is also on sale for $1,897. Read our LG CX-Series review.

Best Black Friday deals coming soon

Sony We haven't reviewed this OLED but we expect its image quality to be similar to the LG CX above (as in: spectacular), and starting Nov. 22 at Best Buy, the 65-inch size will be $100 cheaper. By then the CX might get a price drop of its own, but then again it might not. Look for this deal starting Nov. 22.

