Best Black Friday 2020 laptop deals: Huge Savings on HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface and more

Before you pick out your Thanksgiving turkey this year, you might want to pick up a new laptop. Need help finding one? Don't worry we're here to help. Black Friday itself doesn't get here until turkey leftovers are in the fridge on Nov. 27, but retailers are running Black Friday sales now and throughout the entire month of November. You'll find a whole host of discounted products from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart.

If you're on the lookout for a new laptop, you've landed in the right spot. We've gathered the best Black Friday laptops deals that are available now -- and those we know are coming soon. Be sure to check back; we'll keep this story updated as current sales expire and new deals emerge.

More Black Friday laptop and PC deals

MSI This budget laptop avoids two common pitfalls -- outdated CPU and low-resolution display -- that budget buyers often encounter. It boasts a modern, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and the 15.6-inch display features full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution instead of the lower-res 1,366x768 panels found on many budget models. The 256GB SSD is the only downside because you can find 512GB SSDs starting around this price. This model was out of stock earlier in the week, but supplies appear to have been replenished and it's available once again.

Ian Knighton/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touch display offers a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 128GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET Reviews found was a comparably short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it out of your home. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration features the component lineup as the ThinkPad T490 above: eighth-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can get it for $900 with code THINKYAY.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET's favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. The entry-level configuration of this customizable laptop features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB solid-state drive. With a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, the 14-inch touchscreen can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. The $150 discount also applies if you add upgrades, and I'd suggest spending $70 to upgrade to a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory, which brings the total to $1,070. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code THINKNOV10. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

HP This 14-inch HP Chromebook features a 720p touch display powered by an Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM and supplies 64GB of flash storage. The display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. This deal went out of stock almost immediately when it launched on Wednesday but is now available for in-store purchase. Availability, it should be noted, varies by location.