Best Black Friday kitchen deals: Savings on KitchenAid, Nespresso, Keurig, Instant Pot and Lodge are live now

Like it or not, Black Friday is here, with some big deals on things for your kitchen. All those sweet, sweet savings can be overwhelming to sift through if you, well, have a life. Don't panic -- even if that's the default mode for 2020 -- because we're doing all the hard work and plucking out the best bargains on small appliances, cookware and other kitchen deals from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart. Actual Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, of course, but that doesn't mean the best sales will be limited to Nov. 27. In fact, many Black Friday kitchen sales and cookware deals are on now with even more set to kick into gear this weekend and next week.

Read more: Black Friday Instant Pot deals: $49 Viva and Duo Nova and $79 for Duo Crisp with air fryer lid

Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off this past Friday and includes price drops as much as -- but the best deals will hit between now and next Friday. Walmart's "real" Black Friday sale will officially start online at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 25, but the retailer has dropped some huge early deals, including a and $50 off a fancy . Many of Best Buy's online kitchen deals have also kicked in and include a powerful , a and a , among others. One of the very best kitchen deals we've seen anywhere so far is the amped-up . That's about as low as we expect it to go, for what it's worth.

So what sort of Black Friday kitchen deals should you expect? Look for slashed prices on trendy Instant Pots, air fryers, Keurig coffee machines, high-performance blenders, cookware, kitchen tools and more. The timing is perfect too: With many of us spending more time in the kitchen in 2020, this is definitely a good year to bestow a handsome new or multipurpose air fryer on the budding home chef on your holiday shopping list. Below, find some of the best Black Friday kitchen deals happening now. Check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest Black Friday kitchen deals as they hit.

Instant Pot The Duo Nova is an updated version of the Duo and is considered one of the best models for beginners. It has all the important cooking functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming and sauteing, but also has an easy-seal lid that automatically seals the Instant Pot without you having to flip a toggle (one of the more annoying nuances of the original Instant Pot). It also has 14 one-touch Smart Programs for making specific foods such as ribs and chili. For $10 more you can get the same model in a sleek black finish. If you're feeling a larger size, Macy's also has the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova on sale for $70, down from $150. All of these Instant Pots ship for free.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings including soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size: It's large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking. The only minor drawback of the Viva is that it's limited to four hours of cooking time. For context, most slow-cooked meals won't take you more than four hours, including pot roasts, pulled chicken and pork shoulder. In fact, if you cook anything for longer than that, it's likely to turn mushy, so this isn't something that would deter me from buying. This Instant Pot Viva also qualifies for Walmart's free shipping and should be to you by next week at the latest. Note that this deal appears limited to the black model, though it appears more silvery in the photos.

Nespresso Generally speaking, Nespresso pod coffee machines are a step up from Keurigs both in performance and appearance (opinion alert!). Hey, if it's going to be sitting on your counter most of the week it might as well look good, right? A cool $99 is a nice price for the Nespresso VertuoPlus. It's sleek and makes both espresso and drip coffee from the many varieties and roasts available in pod form. It also brews in five sizes and has a large 60-ounce water reservoir so you won't be constantly running to the sink for a refill.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and Instagram and often selling out or going on backorder. It's cute, to be sure, but it also claims to take the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we had to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's a very impressive and well-designed piece of cookware and may still be sitting on my stovetop right now. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite multipurpose frying pan.

You're an adult so it might be time to get yourself an adult blender. I promise it'll make all the difference in the world. Mine turned me into a total smoothie guy and that's a fun world to be a part of. This powerful Ninja can crush ice in seconds and whip dense ingredients into soups and sauces. It also comes with a food processor attachment for making doughs and prepping vegetables in seconds. The to-go blending cups mean you can blend a drink and sashay out the door with a healthy breakfast without having to wash a single thing. In short: It's got it all.

Lodge If you cook steaks and burgers but get a little sad as grill season slips through your fingers, you definitely need some cast iron. It holds heat and imparts a real sear on meats better than anything else. Down to $15 is a hard one to pass up and when it comes to cast iron, Lodge is one of the best in the game.

Keurig This Keurig model strikes a nice balance between not too bulky but still with a large enough reservoir -- 52 ounces -- that you won't be cursing it out for having to refill every day. It's down to $70 at Best Buy and available in five colors including a very bright teal. As with any Keurig, it'll brew any one of the hundreds of coffee, tea, chai and hot cocoa pods available from roasters far and wide. The strong brew setting is perfect if you plan on icing down your tea or coffee.

Ninja For a more comprehensive coffee system, this Ninja 10-cup specialty coffee maker with fold-away frother kind of sort of does it all. It'll make pots of regular drip but also espresso-like strong brew for lattes and cappuccinos. The built-in frother allows for an easy finish on those coffee shop-style beverages. The Ninja gets rave reviews from buyers and is down under $100 right now for Black Friday.

Amazon I got my mother a set of these double glass cappuccino and espresso mugs and I think it might be the most excited I've ever seen her to drink her morning coffee. Snag a pair for less than $14 on Amazon right now.

SodaStream If you're an avid sparkling water drinker like me, a SodaStream will pay for itself in a few months. This starter kit includes a compact sparkling water maker, 1-liter bottle and a cylinder of gas to get started.

Instant Pot Last year, we would've said "don't ever pay more than $60 for a 6-quart," which is why that $49 at Walmart is still such a sweet deal, but if you want some luxury features like enhanced power for 70% faster cooking and a nifty progress indicator to track each recipe with precision, then the Dup Evo Plus is a worthy upgrade. All told there are about 20 enhancements from the previous model, including intuitive cooking programs for specific recipes and a precision dial for getting temps and timings exactly right. It's arguably the most advanced Instant Pot and $70 is by far the lowest price we've seen since launching earlier this year. (The previous low on Amazon was $95.)

Bella If your toaster is starting to look like it crawled out of a Louisiana swamp, I might suggest replacing it before you start a fire. This silver Bella four-slice toaster is down to $20 and even cheaper after a mail-in rebate. It doesn't sport a ton of fancy features, but has easy-to-use dials and a crumb tray, which is always key,

Vitamix This powerful Vitamix model generally retails for close to $400 so $225 is a nice price cut -- albeit for a certified reconditioned unit. It does include a free five-year warranty for peace of mind. You can snag the S50 in either jet black or cherry red and it'll ship for free. Wondering if a refurbished Vitamix is worth it? Check out this deep dive on the subject.

Insignia This does all the things an Instant Pot does but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores super high marks in a whopping 4,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging.

Revolution This is a clear splurge gift, but I can say from firsthand experience that it's likely the best toaster money can buy. The Revolution is down $60, which is also an all-time low price for the smart toaster. Yes, it really does toast bread and bagels down to the exact Pantone shade you're looking for and does it in literal seconds. It's also got a very fun and futuristic digital interface so you can live your Jetsons breakfast fantasy.

Ninja Ninja makes some of the best blenders, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances at approachable prices. We're big fans and even more so when they're on sale. Amazon just dropped the price on a few of them like the Ninja Foodi 8-quart multipurpose pressure cooker and NInja Foodi 4-quart air fryer and multicooker -- both down to $170 for Black Friday.

Lodge Enameled cast iron is the much-coveted combination of heat retention and even heat distribution, making it perfect for braising meats and slow-cooking sauces, stews and soups. The sturdy enamel coating is easy to clean and safe to use on any cooktop or with any heat source. Lodge is one of the oldest American cookware companies, and its 5.5-quart signature Dutch oven is as low as we've seen it this year. It's available in cherry red or royal blue and ships for free.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game and this is its most powerful model. The bowl-lift mixer includes a coated flat beater, a power knead attachment, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip, along with the stainless steel bowl. There are more than 10 attachments (sold separately) that'll turn this bonafide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, an ice cream maker, a veggie spiralizer and more. This is about as low as we've seen this model and is a notable upgrade from the classic series if you're ready to refresh your stand mixer. It's available in matte black, seafoam and silver at this sale price and ships for free. Note: This deal is currently sold out but we'll update if and when Target restocks inventory.

KitchenAid This is the best deal we've seen on a KitchenAid stand mixer thus far. The Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head with three attachments is down to $190 -- that's $70 off the normal price. Considering KitchenAid has this in one color only (onyx black) at the sale price, our spidey senses are telling us inventory is probably low. This Classic Series stand mixer includes a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip. Plus, it ships for free.

Crux This is about as low a price as you'll find a digital air fryer of this size. With a 3.7-quart cooking capacity, it can make relatively large batches of crispy fries, wings and more without using any oil. Easy digital presets take the guesswork out of cooking times. Check out this post for a little more on why air fryers have become such popular appliances. Note: This item is currently sold out but we'll update the article if and when Macy's restocks inventory.

Williams Sonoma This Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) is down $329 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in select colors at the sale price.

Emerald This 4-liter air fryer allows you to control the cook time and temperature and that's about all you need to make extremely crispy fries, tater tots, chicken wings, dumplings (my favorite) with either no oil or just a light coating. They'll really taste fried, but you'll be avoiding lots of fat and cholesterol. The Emerald is down to $25 for today only, which is about as inexpensive as you'll find in this size.

This story has been extensively updated with new deals for Black Friday.