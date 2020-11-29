Best Black Friday 2020 HP deals: Save up to $300 on Envy, Pavilion, Omen laptops and All-in-One PCs

Deal Savings Price











Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday has come and gone, but HP still has some great deals on computers for every occasion, including desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, PC accessories and more ahead of Cyber Monday. From entry-level machines to high-end gaming beasts, the discounts range from $50 to $300. Some of the best deals on offer from HP include $300 off the stay-at-home 17-inch HP Envy 17t laptop and $250 off the HP Omen 15t gaming laptop.

Now's a great time to consider replacing your old PC, so take a look below for the best deals that are currently on offer. We'll keep this list updated as HP adds new products to its holiday sale and as prices change.

HP This budget laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Many models at this price force you to make do with an underpowered Celeron chip and provide only 128GB of storage space, so this is about as fully equipped a laptop as you'll find for less than $400. This model is customizable, too, and I would recommend spending the extra $40 to upgrade the 14-inch display to a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis that weighs less than three pounds. You can save $100 on this model (13-ba0085nr) that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics and a 512GB SSD. That's enough muscle for media editing in addition to the usual office chores. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET I wouldn't usually recommend a humongous, 17-inch laptop unless it's a gaming laptop, but these are not usual times. If you're currently working from home and plan to continue doing so well into 2021, it might make sense to get a bigger laptop that you might lug from your kitchen to your living room to your bedroom instead of commuting with it to and from the office every day. The baseline configuration of the Envy 17t-cg000 gives you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Intel Optane memory. The roomy 17.3-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and you can add touch support for no additional charge. The Envy 17t should not be confused with a gaming laptop, but the GeForce MX330 GPU should let you play less demanding games at full resolution with some quality settings enabled. Two upgrades of this customizable model are attractive: doubling the RAM for only $50 and getting a touch display for $40.

HP Now, this is a gaming laptop. HP's Home 15t features an aggressive look and a wide range of configuration options. The baseline configuration of this model (15t-dh100) features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, but you can upgrade to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics for $190 and still get the $100 discount. The 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup but still offers ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. I'd also consider doubling the RAM from 8GB to 16GB for $90 and spending $100 to upgrade the display to a refresh rate of 144Hz. Those three upgrades will greatly aid performance and the system's gaming capabilities and bring the total to a still reasonable $1,380.

HP We now leave the budget class and enter the midrange category. This 15.6-inch Pavilion laptop features a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The display offers touch support but only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution by default. Again, I urge you to spend extra to upgrade to full HD, which in this case would set you back only an additional $30.

HP HP's 24-inch all-in-one PC gives you a choice of AMD or Intel processors and a black or white chassis. The white, AMD-based model is currently discounted by $50 but out of stock. The black, Intel-based system is available with a $150 discount. It features an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for speedy data access along with a 1TB hard drive for expanded storage.

HP This budget laptop offers a bit more processing power, memory and display real estate than the above model. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 12GB of RAM and comes with the same recommendation as the above model: spend the extra $40 to upgrade the 15.6-inch display to full HD resolution.