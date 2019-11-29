Best Black Friday 2019 Xbox deals available now: Save $150 on Xbox One bundles, controllers and games

Black Friday is finally here! While we've seen deals trickling through for most of the week, today is when we'll see a lot of stores pulling out their A-game to tempt you to spend. That means there's some top savings to be had for Xbox One X and Xbox One S gamers. There's a lot to keep track of, so let's break it down:
- Xbox bundles starting as low as $150 run now through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).
- You can get the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (which does not have a disc drive) bundled with three games for $150; the Xbox One S with a game starting at $200, and the Xbox One X with a game starting at $350. Those prices are up to $150 off their normal price, and the selection of games includes the new Jedi Fallen Order game (among others).
- Plenty of games are on sale too, as are accessories and services: Get $20 off on select controllers, and three months of Xbox Game Pass for just a buck.
Something else to keep in mind: There's a new next-generation Xbox arriving sometime late in 2020. Should that stop you from getting a new Xbox console right now? Heck no -- why would we deprive ourselves the joy of playing games like Jedi Fallen Order, Gears 5 or NBA 2K20 for a whole year -- especially when those games will be playable on that next-gen Xbox?
With that preamble out of the way, here are the best Xbox One bundles we've found so far. The deals below are listed for specific retailers, but we expect similar deals and savings to be widely available. And when you're done here, be sure to check out the best Xbox deals over at GameSpot.
For die-hard Star Wars fans, this is the deal to beat. Jedi Fallen Order is a hotly anticipated game, and there probably isn't a better console to play it on than the Xbox One X in UHD 4K. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.
There's not as much going on under the hood of an Xbox One S compared to the One X, but the difference in performance comes with a great discount. We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X deal above. You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.
Gears 5 is a stunner of a game, and you can get it bundled with Microsoft's beefiest console for $350. Get it at Target, and the store is throwing in $40 in Target bucks, which should cover all the Mr. Pibb and Red Vines you'll need while you're playing. Read our Xbox One X review.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper deal on an Xbox than this. Here's why: It's the all-digital edition, which means there's no optical drive. If you are ready for the 21st century, in which we download all our games, this might be a great deal to snap up. This bundle includes download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves, as well as a month of Xbox Live Gold. (Be aware that some games, like Sea of Thieves, require an ongoing Xbox Live Gold subscription for play.) Read more about the Xbox One S Digital Edition.
No more playing by yourself. This Xbox One S console has a 1TB drive and comes with a pair of controllers so you can play with a friend. The bundle also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold and the ability to download over 100 digital games.
Available to Costco members now through Dec. 2 while supplies last. Read our Xbox One S review.
The best Xbox game deals for Black Friday (some available right now)
Black Friday isn't just filled with console bundles -- there are some great deals to be had on some killer games. Here are some of the best.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest hits of the decade, clearing $725 million in its opening weekend last year. In the game, you travel back to 1899, when America's short-lived Wild West era was in its death throes. You get to experience it through the eyes of a an outlaw who's trying to survive in that dangerous and dusty world. Right now, you can pick up the Xbox One digital download of Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Amazon. Read GameSpot's review of Red Dead Redemption 2.
That's not all. Walmart is offering Red Dead Redemption Game of the Year Edition for Xbox One/360 for just $9. The Game of the Year Edition includes the full, original Red Dead Redemption game from 2010, along with all the free and paid DLC content Rockstar created for it. Here is what GameSpot had to say about the original Red Dead Redemption.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 games for Xbox and PC -- including Outer Worlds, Gears 5 and Minecraft.
Available now for new subscribers. Read GameSpot Xbox Game Pass game reviews.
Forza Horizon takes fairly realistic driving mechanics but doesn't weigh you down with unnecessary complexity. The result is a game that is all about the joy of driving.
Available now. Read GameSpot's Forza Horizon 4 review.
Sea of Thieves is a grand open-ended maritime adventure that puts you on a pirate ship to complete solo or multiplayer quests. The anniversary update includes new gameplay features and campaigns.
Available now. Read GameSpot's Sea of Thieves review.
Is it the hottest game of the year? Probably. This reboot of the franchise has all-new multiplayer modes and new emphasis on the single-player campaign.
Available now. Read GameSpot's Call of Duty Modern Warfare review.
This sixth installment in the grim and visceral Gears of War series includes a new three-player co-op mode that's focused on close quarters combat and survival.
Available now. Read GameSpot's Gears 5 review.
The latest edition in the venerable Tom Clancy series has just hit the streets, and you can save $14.
Available now. Read GameSpot's Ghost Recon Breakpoint review.
The Just Cause series has always felt a little like you're living inside a goofy blockbuster action movie. The fourth installment continues the fun. Read GameSpot's Just Cause 4 review.
Would you believe this is the 21st installment in the WWE series? Time flies. If you're a pro-wrestling fan, this hot-off-the-presses game is probably right up your alley.
Available now. Read GameSpot's WWE 2K20 review.
