Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals: $299 PS4 Pro bundle, $199 PSVR with 5 games

We've gathered every PlayStation console and bundle discount available now -- and the ones coming up.

The Black Friday console deals are here, bringing massive discounts on PS4 bundles and consoles at all major retailers. Some of the great prices are due, at least in part, to the news that Sony and Microsoft have releases -- the new PlayStation 5 and next Xbox, respectively -- for 2020. But those are the better part of a year away, making deals on existing consoles worthwhile. Let's get to the good stuff, and don't forget to check out the PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

PlayStation console bundles available now

PS4 Pro bundle for $299 (currently out of stock)

Includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Sony

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, usually worth $30. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

$299 at Walmart

PS4 Slim 1TB with 3 games: $199 (currently out of stock)

Includes Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and The Last of Us
Sony

If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. Read PS4 Slim review.

$199 at Walmart

PSVR 5-game bundle for $200

Virtual Reality hardware plus 5 great games
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of just $199:

Read the PlayStation VR review.

$200 at Best Buy

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle for $250

Includes motion controllers, motion camera and 2 games
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read the PlayStation VR review .

$250 at Best Buy

PS4 Pro for $299

Save $100

If the PS4 Pro plus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle listed above sells out (which it probably will), you can still get the PS4 Pro discounted $100 at multiple online retailers and physical stores, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. The PS4 Pro displays games and movies in full 4K resolution, and is the best PlayStation option if you have the budget for it. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review.

$299 at Walmart

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.