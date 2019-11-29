Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: Hottest discounts and game bundles (updated)

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Black Friday is finally here, so get up from that pumpkin pie-induced nap, make some strong coffee and snap up a great deal on the Nintendo Switch you've been wanting. There are great bargains to be had on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite (not to mention the PS4 and Xbox One) while supplies last. There are even bundles available that include games with the systems. We are also expecting to see a 25% discount on select Joy-Con controllers at Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

The best deal on the Switch Lite is unfortunately out of stock. Antonline (via Google Shopping) had it for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout (it costs $200 everywhere else). It's worth keeping an eye out to see if it comes back.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle went on sale yesterday and is still available at Amazon and Best Buy for $300, but note that this is the OG Switch model, not the new one. This bundle was also on sale at Walmart, GameStop and Target (per Nintendo's Holiday Gift Guide), but has since sold out at those retailers.

One note of caution: There are three different Switch models available right now. Nintendo released an upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, back in August that cranked up the battery life by about 50% (up to about 9 hours). But the original is still out there, too; it will be featured in the Mario Kart bundle described above (and below). And then there's the new Switch Lite -- a smaller, handheld version with a 7-hour battery life.

Nintendo Before you buy, be aware that you're getting the OG Switch, not the new one. Since that means your battery life will be somewhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, you probably want to take advantage of this deal only if you mostly plan to keep it docked. For lots of away missions, you might want to pass on this and get the updated Switch. Check out this CNET article that tells you how to tell the difference between the two Switch consoles by looking at the box art. Nintendo is bundling the download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the first-gen version of the Switch for $300, and throwing in a screen protector as well. Currently available on Amazon and Best Buy. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

GameSpot This game has been around the block as well, but it's so well loved that I couldn't help but include it in this list. Like most of the rest of the games I've already listed here, you'll be able to snag it for about half price for a limited time. Read GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review.

Pokemon You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get this deal. The highly anticipated pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield -- both debut on Saturday, Nov. 16, for $60 each. But you can get either game for just $38 at Facebook Marketplace, while supplies last. Read GameSpot's Pokemon Sword/Shield review.

Nintendo Nintendo is very measured about the way it prices its consoles, which means it's rare to find a discount on a recent one, even around the holidays. That makes this deal on the newer version of the Switch, with better battery life than before, even more valuable. Amazon has the classic red-and-blue-joycon model in stock for the regular price of $299, but a promotional credit can be claimed by entering the code 397BFFA5 at checkout. The credit, worth $25, will be applied within seven days of the product shipping. Please note that the packages bundled with SD cards do not include the discount. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch Lite is barely a month old, and for that reason alone, we didn't expect to see any deals for Black Friday 2019. But while it's $200 pretty much everywhere, we did find it -- for a limited time, and while supplies last -- for $175. Right now, Antonline (via Google Shopping) has the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 when you apply promo code 19CYBERNS at checkout. When this deal runs out, it's back to $200 pretty much everywhere. That said, if you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to get a Switch Lite, which CNET's Scott Stein called "maybe the best $200 gaming portable I've ever used." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Nintendo Last weekend, I told you about a $38 deal on the newly released and super-hot Pokemon Sword/Shield combo (but you had to pick one or the other, darn it). Alas, it sold out in minutes. That was a bummer, but this deal from Walmart is similar, after a fashion. If you're in the market for a Switch Lite, you can get the console, a carrying case and screen protector, and your choice of Sword or Shield for $239. (For an extra $10, you can get the Zacian & Zamazenta Edition of the console.) Read GameSpot's Pokemon Sword/Shield review.

Nintendo Is this a game in which you get to play against your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters? Yes. Can you play singles or doubles with up to four local or online players? Yes. Sounds like you need to grab this title, which is also available for less than the $40 it costs everywhere else. Read GameSpot's Mario Tennis Aces review.

Nintendo If you're a fan of paintball combat -- either the real kind that nobody tells you can give you welts, or the virtual videogame kind -- then Splatoon probably has a special place in your heart. Splatoon 2 is starting to get a little long in the tooth (it was released in 2017) but it's still a blast, and the Technicolor paint-based combat is still both thrilling and charming. You can get this at Walmart for about $10 less than just about anywhere else. Read GameSpot's Splatoon 2 review.

Nintendo It's hard not to love Breath of the Wild, which may well be the best Zelda installment of all time (sorry, Ocarina of Time). This game should be selling for $40 pretty much everywhere, but Walmart will sell it for just $30 for a limited time. Read GameSpot's Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review.

