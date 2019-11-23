Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals now and coming soon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Some Black Friday laptop deals don't start until November 29, the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. You can find other laptop deals, however, now, if you know where to look. These picks represent some very good year-end deals for mainstream laptops, gaming systems and Chromebooks, including from Apple, Samsung, Dell, and HP.

One thing you won't see much of here, however, are laptops with rock-bottom doorbuster prices sporting very low-end Intel or AMD CPUs. These portables tend to disappoint at any price, making them cheap, but not a bargain.

This Black Friday guide will be updated with new deals as we discover them.

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 13.3-inch version of the larger 15.6-inch Notebook 7 Spin model we reviewed (and liked). This convertible two-in-one laptop has a touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees into tablet mode. It features a standard midrange component lineup with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of memory, but goes beyond the standard 256GB SSD you see on many midrange models and doubles the storage capacity to 512GB.

dell This two-in-one laptop from Dell is a bit bigger and more powerful than the Samsung mentioned above. It provides a 15.6-inch touchscreen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM while serving up a 512GB SSD.

HP The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features a 13.3-inch touch display, an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Optane memory. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The LG Gram 14 two-in-one laptop lives up to its pedigree, delivering awesome battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition. This 14-inch model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our LG Gram 14 review.

Best Black Friday 2019 laptop deals coming soon

HP Decent budget gaming laptop, model number 15-dk0068wm, with a Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX GeForce 1050. This deal is available online starting Wed., Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

HP Big-screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 and a touchscreen. Popular deal, as it's already temporarily sold out, but will hopefully be back in stock soon.

Samsung Two slightly different configs of this small Chromebook from Samsung, which is a step-up form of the cheapest 11-inch models. These sale prices don't kick in until Black Friday. Find it at Walmart for a bit more money, too. Best Buy sale starts at 9:01 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27. Walmart sale starts at 7 p.m. PT on Wed., Nov. 27.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET You can get $100 off a new MacBook Air right now, or wait until Black Friday and that will double to $200 off. There's also $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro already (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join). This deal starts at Best Buy on Wed., Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. PT.