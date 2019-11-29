Best Black Friday 2019 games console deals (updated): Get $25 credit with Switch at Amazon, $199 PS4 back in stock, Xbox deals start at $149

Deal Savings Price











Black Friday is officially here, and it's brought some of the best game console bundle deals back from the dead. The good news is that, as of Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET, nearly all of the main PS4 and Xbox bundles have returned to availability at some of the national retailers (such as Best Buy and Walmart), and a decent Switch offer at Amazon (with $25 credit) is also still available. We've rounded up the best offers below, along with some great discounted games for each console, too.

Now, remember that one reason the PS4 and Xbox are discounted so deeply is that new models -- the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox -- will be hitting this time next year. But in the meantime, these are some of the best offers ever on these systems, and the games will be playable on the respective future platforms, too.

We've organized the bundles and discounts below by console, with those available now toward the top and those coming soon down below. Have a look.

Black Friday PS4 deals AVAILABLE NOW

Walmart The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, usually worth $30. Read the PlayStation 4 Pro review. Update, Friday morning: Back in stock online at most major retailers.

Other retailers with PS4 Pro Modern Warfare bundle:

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

Other retailers with PS4 Slim bundle:

Other PlayStation deals:

Black Friday Xbox deals AVAILABLE NOW

Amazon Get the discless version of the Xbox One at its lowest price ever -- bundled with 3 full games, including Fortnite with $20 worth of extras. Xbox One All-Digital Edition vs. Xbox One S.

Microsoft Sure, you can get an Xbox One S for about $200 less than the Xbox One X, but if you do that you're sacrificing native 4K gaming, and these days, why would you want to do that? For Black Friday, Best Buy is bundling the Xbox One X with the deluxe edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $350. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- everyone, it seems, is hotly anticipating Jedi Fallen Order, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. You can whet your appetite by reading CNET's Sean Keane's extensive look at the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise (especially if your TV isn't equipped to handle HDR anyway, for example). We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle. You can also get it at Target with $40 in Target bucks thrown in. Read our Xbox One S review.

Other Xbox deals:

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals AVAILABLE NOW

Most of the Switch bundles have evaporated in the earliest hours of Thanksgiving, but you can still save $25 on a Nintendo Switch V2 (with the extended battery life). You need to choose the option for the console -- NOT the console with $25 Amazon Gift Card -- and enter code 397BFFA5 at checkout. Act fast, because we don't expect this deal to last long.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Switch Lite deals are popping in and out this year, but we're listing the full price one -- $199.99 -- right here so you know it's largely in stock and available. Unlike the full size Switch available for $100 more, this one can't connect to a TV -- but it's a great portable gaming rig for 1/3 less. GameStop will have a $25 gift card for this product in upcoming days. Read our Switch Lite review.

Nintendo NOTE: This deal is sold out. Nintendo is bundling a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a first-gen Switch console for $300, which saves you a cool $50 or so. That's a solid deal, but be aware that doesn't feature the newer Switch with the somewhat longer battery life -- you're getting the HAC-001, which features the original 4.5 hour run time. Here's a full breakdown of the difference between the models in detail. Bottom line: Get this bundle if you're buying for someone who's a Switch "docker" -- a "hander" will want the newer model with better battery life. Read more: The best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2019

Other Nintendo Switch deals:

Originally posted earlier this month. Updated with additional deals and information.

