Best Black Friday 2019 deals under $100: Huge savings on Echo Show, Amazon Fire, Bose speakers

Get solid discounts on Kindle, Echo Show 8, Beats headphones and more right now.

screen-shot-2019-11-15-at-1-45-19-pm.png
Robert Rodriguez/CNET
We're not quite into Black Friday proper -- that's tomorrow, of course -- but there are already loads of deals to be had. We've gathered a whole range of top savings on tech under $100 -- including the Kindle PaperwhiteFire HD 10 tablet and a Bose speaker with $100 off -- plus wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, streaming TV gear, kitchen appliances and more. 

These are our top picks from AmazonBest BuyCostcoTargetWalmart and a few other companies in that price range. The first group includes discounts that are available now, and the second has deals that are coming online later this week. Take a look for deals under a C-note.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Available now

Kindle Paperwhite: $85

You save $45

The best Kindle for most people is now on sale for $85. Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.

$85 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10: $100

You save $50
Amazon

Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 usually starts at $150 for the 32GB version. Now that Black Friday pricing has kicked in, it's on sale for $100. You get a fast processor, a 2-megapixel front camera and -- new to this year's model -- USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.

$100 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: $50

You save $40
Amazon

The new Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD display and, like the Echo Show 5, a privacy shutter that's designed to cover the camera when it's not in use. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

$50 at Amazon

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition: $100

Save $70
Amazon

This 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia comes with an Amazon Fire TV, which will let you access Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more. You can also add the code FTVE19 for a free Echo Dot to be included with the TV. 

$100 at Amazon

Tile Sticker (8-pack) with free Google Nest Mini: $100

You save $60
Tile

I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic prebedtime search party is now a thing of the past. 

For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says their batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones. Read more about the Tile Sticker.

$100 at Tile

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150: $100

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. The Fit 3150 has an open design that lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 has a noise-isolating design that helps improve the sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, both models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100, which had some connectivity issues.

Like the Powerbeats Pro, the one downside to this headphone is that it has a large charging case that isn't so pocket friendly.

$100 at Best Buy

UE Boom 2: $70

Save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

$70 at Best Buy

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $100

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $100, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$100 at Walmart

Bose SoundTouch 10: $100

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenient features such as Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. We previously thought it would be 50% off at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day, but that deal appears to be available now as well. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

$100 at Best Buy

JBL Live 650BTNC: $100

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a very good headphone. And this week, you can get it for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

$100 at Best Buy

Powerbeats3: $90

You save $110
Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

For months, the Powerbeats3 have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Best Buy has them now for $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

$90 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Coming soon 

Fitbit Versa Lite: $99

You save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon will be dishing up a $50 discount on this compact, lightweight smartwatch and fitness tracker. The Versa is water-resistant to 50 meters, works with iOS and Android and features a nice variety of apps and watch faces. See our Fitbit Versa review.

See at Amazon

Quip toothbrush (1-year plan): $78

You save $13
Angela Lang/CNET

My daughter called the Quip the best toothbrush she's ever used, and she's been through her share of electric models. The adult plan includes a delivery every three months that includes a new brush head and battery, a large tube of mint toothpaste and a floss refill.

Quip is offering 15% off orders of $55 or more from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, which brings the price of an annual prepaid plan from $91 down to to $78. Read our Quip review.

$78 at Quip

Ring Indoor Cam (2-pack): $100 (backordered)

You save $20
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's most affordable security camera gets even more affordable on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Ring indoor camera was the inspiration for Amazon's new Alexa Home Mode that will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video when residents are home. Read more about the Ring Indoor Cam.

$100 at Amazon
