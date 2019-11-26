CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday deals on wireless charging pads

Looking for a wireless charging pad for your new Qi-enabled phone? Here are some of the top deals available for Black Friday.

Maybe you recently picked up a new iPhone or Android smartphone with wireless charging capabilities but happened to notice that no wireless charging pad was included in the box. Fear not -- there are some good deals right now on wireless charging pads this holiday season, particularly for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the best deals we've spotted on high-quality charging pads.

Best value charging stand

Anker Powerwave Charging Stand
Amazon

This 10W (for Android phones) and 7.5W (for iPhones) wireless charging stand is already a decent value at $16 (we use it here in the office). But until Dec. 1, the price will be $11.55. On the plus side, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode. Only downside: It includes a USB-C cable but no power adapter. However, the one that came with your phone will work just fine.

$12 at Amazon

Best Mophie value

Mophie Apple-optimized charging pad
Mophie

Mophie's "Apple-optimized" charging pad retailed for over $50 when it first came out (I use it now). It's now down to $20 for a limited time. This is a 7.5W charger -- the maximum charging speed for iPhones. (Android phones are capable of charging at 10W.)

$20 at Amazon

Belkin bargain

Belkin Boost Up 10W
Belkin

Belkin's wireless chargers can be fairly pricey, but they are high quality. This Boost Up 10W model normally retails for $40 but is on sale for $20 at Amazon and Best Buy (black only).

$20 at Amazon

Premium charging stand for less

RavPower two-coil charging stand
Amazon

This RavPower two-coil 7.5W/10W wireless charging stand features something called Hyper Air that RavPower says disperses heat 15% faster (yes, these chargers have a tendency to heat up). The charger lists for $50 but is on sale for a little more than $30 with an 8% bonus discount. Like with the Anker charging stand, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode.

$31 at Amazon

Best dual-charger deal

Anker PowerWave Dual Pad
Best Buy

Normally $70, this Anker PowerWave is $40 for a limited time. With its Dual Pad's twin charging surfaces, it charges two devices at once -- iPhones at up to 7.5W and Android models at up to 10W. That's a good price for a dual-pad charger. 

$40 at Best Buy
