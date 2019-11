Best Black Friday 2019 deals for $100 and under

Newegg

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The big Black Friday sales are here -- and we've already uncovered tons of once-a-year discounts on TVs, tablets and laptops. But it's not only the big-ticket electronics that are on sale -- we've also found major deals on Bluetooth speakers, streaming TV gear, kitchen appliances, tablets and more.

We've combed through the best deals priced at $100 or less at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target and Walmart, and grouped them below by what's available now and what's coming up. Have a look -- and check back often. We'll be updating this article daily all the way through Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Available now

Tile I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic pre-bedtime search party is now a thing of the past. For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says their batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones. Read more about the Tile Sticker.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Express 2019 is an excellent streamer. It's easy to use and offers the cheapest access to Roku's superb operating system. Read our Roku Express review.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Coming soon

Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET For months, the Powerbeats3 have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Walmart will have them for $89 starting Wed. Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of our most beloved mobile Bluetooth speakers is due for a sweet 57% discount at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This very compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenience features like Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. And we're only able to include it on this list because it will be 50% off at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

David Carnoy/CNET On Black Friday 2019, Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 tablet -- which normally starts at $150 for the 32GB version -- will dive to $100. The discount is on the new 2019 model which features a 2-megapixel front camera and USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.