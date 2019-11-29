Best Black Friday 2019 deals at Home Depot

It's Black Friday and that means that Home Depot's sales are now live! The home improvement superstore is lowering a ton prices this weekend, but they're also offering select discounts on specific categories of merchandise -- from gardening equipment to smart home tech to grills. Basically, whatever you need for your home, there's a good chance you'll be able to find a great deal at Home Depot.
Make sure to keep checking this space for updates as Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, approaches, as Home Depot will continue rolling out new deals all weekend long.
Home Depot's best deals
- Buy a Google Nest Hello video doorbell, Get a Google Nest Hub free (a $129 value)
- Traeger Eastwood 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker plus two free bags of pellets for $499 (save $100)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice now $199 (save $50)
- $30 off select Ryobi blowers
- Up to $83 off select Graco paint sprayers
Home Depot's best weekend Black Friday savings
Most of these deals started on Thanksgiving Nov. 28 and will run until Cyber Monday Dec. 1, but some are exclusive one-day sales. Here's an overview of the highlights, with start and end dates. We will continue to update this page to list more categories as we get them.
- Save up to 50% on Black Friday specials on bedding and bath (Nov. 28- Dec. 1)
- Save up to 50% off Select Cookware Sets (Nov. 28- Dec. 1 )
- Save up to 50% on Select Interior Furniture (Nov. 28- Dec. 1 )
- Save up to 44% on Select Glassware and Home Goods (Nov. 28- Dec. 1 )
- Save up to 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools (Nov. 29 only)
