CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday Amazon deals Target Black Friday 2019 deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Black Friday PlayStation deals Best wireless earbuds The Irishman: De-aging De Niro

Best Black Friday 2019 deals at Home Depot

Gear up for your next big project with deep cuts on furniture, wall paper, kitchen and bedding essentials and even more discounts -- like Google Nest and Ecobee Smart Thermostats deals -- or Ryobi blowers and Graco paint sprayers on sale.

Listen
- 01:41
Home Depot Black Friday 2019
Screenshot by Tuong Nguyen/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

It's Black Friday and that means that Home Depot's sales are now live! The home improvement superstore is lowering a ton prices this weekend, but they're also offering select discounts on specific categories of merchandise -- from gardening equipment to smart home tech to grills. Basically, whatever you need for your home, there's a good chance you'll be able to find a great deal at Home Depot.

Make sure to keep checking this space for updates as Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, approaches, as Home Depot will continue rolling out new deals all weekend long.

Black Friday 2019

Home Depot's best deals

Home Depot's best weekend Black Friday savings 

Most of these deals started on Thanksgiving Nov. 28 and will run until Cyber Monday Dec. 1, but some are exclusive one-day sales. Here's an overview of the highlights, with start and end dates. We will continue to update this page to list more categories as we get them.

Are there any deals here you're excited about? Planning to buy? Let us know in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019