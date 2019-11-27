Best Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: Amazon kicks off its big Fitbit sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

The Black Friday discounts have now hit the Apple Watch and the Fitbit, with virtually every model now on sale. Amazon just launched its deals on a range of Fitbit models, and has the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $355. Best Buy has every model in Apple's Series 4 range discounted by at least $100 -- and you can save $300 on the higher-end, stainless steel version, too.

Read more: Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Versa: Which smartwatch should you buy?

But that's only the start. We know that even lower prices are coming to some watches on Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $159 (42mm) and $129 (38mm).

Check our links below for the best price on every Fitbit and Apple Watch model -- those available now and the ones set to go on sale today and tomorrow. Some of these have the lowest price we've ever seen.

Best Fitbit deals AVAILABLE NOW

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. This is the best price.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. It's a very good deal, if we don't say so ourselves. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts AVAILABLE NOW

Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) this week starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts AVAILABLE NOW

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts AVAILABLE NOW

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $464 at Amazon



Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $485 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts COMING SOON

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale this week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.





Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $485 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.