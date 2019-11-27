Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available now (just updated)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's almost impossible not to find great sales during the weeks-long shopping extravaganza collectively referred to as Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), even when it comes to high-end Apple gifts. The new iPhone 11 and the even newer MacBook Pro are on sale, and even the very popular AirPods are a few bucks off.

One notable caveat: The best Black Friday deals are rarely found at the Apple Store itself. Instead check out old-school retailers like Best Buy and Amazon -- as well as phone carriers -- for iPhone deals.

We'll keep updating this Black Friday guide with new deals as we discover them.

Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available now

Get a new iPhone 11 (or iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Verizon will give you $700 off a second, which is like getting a standard iPhone 11 for free. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Here's a stealthy deal you don't want to miss on the new MacBook Air. At Amazon, it's $899, which is already well down from Apple's list price of $1,099. But, if you choose "no rush shipping," you can knock another $100 off, which is pretty amazing. Another decent optioon: Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join).

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13- inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at both Best Buy and Amazon. Read our MacBook Pro 2019 review.