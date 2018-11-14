Black Friday 2018: Best PS4, Xbox One, Switch deals

Black Friday is when you'll find the best standalone and bundle deals for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. We rounded up some of the best deals we've seen so far so you don't have to do the legwork.
And since you're going to want more games than what comes with that new console bundle, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
Bear in mind:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 13.
- We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.
Best PlayStation 4 deals
Save $101
PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man BundleWalmart
The PlayStation 4 (the deal in the upper left corner of the ad) is a great all-round console and Spider-Man is one of the best big-budget games released this year. But it's worth noting, however, this isn't the PS4 Pro.
Save $100
PS4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle, $200Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up.
Best Xbox One deals
Save $100
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200Sarah Tew/CNET
Doorbuster (limited quantities): If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle and includes a $20 Target gift card to boot.
Xbox for $200
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $200
Like the PlayStation 4 deal above, this isn't the more expensive Xbox One X, but it's still a great price, especially if you have kids obsessed with Minecraft.
Save $100
Xbox One X 1TBWalmart
If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from Walmart (the deal in the center-left of the ad).
Save $70
Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
For that 4K gaming experience, there's no more powerful console than the Xbox One X. With this deal (in the lower left of the ad), you'll get an extra controller and Battlefield V.
Best Nintendo Switch deals
Save $60
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299
The Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. But Target will have a bundle that includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free.
Great bundle!
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle
Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately.
