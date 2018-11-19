Nintendo/Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

Looking for an excellent deal on the Nintendo Switch? Your chance may have already passed -- Google Express and Newegg both recently sold the console itself at a discount. So that leaves Black Friday, the day when everything's on sale. There are discounts, but they come with a catch. That discount is contingent on you wanting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The latest Mario Kart entry is excellent, no doubt, but so far the only Black Friday promotions around Nintendo's popular console are bundles with the game included for $300. You have your choice of retailers, but that looks to be Nintendo's bundle of choice. The bundle will be available at the following stores: Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop.

All of these deals don't start until Thanksgiving week, but Walmart's discount appears to start first: online deals begin Nov. 21, 7 p.m. PT. Note also that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

For now, then, it's a five-way tie. But keep checking this post, because we'll be updating it if and when we spot a better deal. (If you already have, share it in the comments!)

Here's the deal: you get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe when you buy the Switch at Target, Walmart, Amazon or Best Buy, all of which will be selling it at the regular $300 price. Granted, the game is a $60 value, so if you were planning to buy it anyway, it's not unlike getting the console for $240.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. $299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

Nintendo is having a couple of non-Switch bundles for the holidays as well. The Super Mario Maker Edition of the 2DS will be available at all the stores the Switch bundle can be found. The bundle includes a Mario Maker-themed design, with the game preinstalled.

Then there's the Nintendo Labo bundle, which you'll find exclusively at Best Buy.

Nintendo Labo Bundle: $99 (save $51) Sarah Tew/CNET The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (typically $80) and the Labo Variety Kit ($70) can be purchased together at Best Buy for $99 from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1. The Robot Labo Kit is also $20 off if you purchase it alone. See at Best Buy Nintendo Labo Review

